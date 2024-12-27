‘Achieved Objective’ – Yemen’s Ansarallah Targets Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The attacks follow Israel’s bombing of several targets in Yemen on Thursday night, including the Sanaa International Airport, killing at least two airport employees.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, confirmed it had targeted the Ben Gurion Airport in the Israeli capital early on Friday with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

“The missile succeeded in reaching its target despite the enemy’s secrecy, and the operation led to casualties and the suspension of air traffic at the airport,” said the movement’s spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree in an official announcement.

Saree also said the armed forces targeted a vital Israeli site in Tel Aviv using a drone, which “achieved its objective successfully.”

In addition, it targeted the ship, Santa Ursula, in the Arabian Sea east of Socotra Island “with a number of drones, and the hit was direct.”

Israel’s Attacks on Yemen

According to the Times of Israel, the Israeli army claimed the missile “was successfully downed by air defenses, and there were no reports of impacts at the airport.”

The attacks follow Israel’s bombing of several targets in Yemen on Thursday night, including the Sanaa International Airport and the Ras Isra oil port in Al-Hudaydah. At least three people were killed in the attacks and several were injured.

“This aggression will only increase the determination and resolve of the great Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people, in fulfillment of their religious, moral and humanitarian duty,” said Saree.

He emphasized that their operations “will not stop until the aggression on Gaza strops and the siege is lifted.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus, was about to board his flight at the airport when Israeli airstrikes targeted the site.

Two airport employees were killed and the assistant to the UN plane’s captain was injured in the attack, according to Ansarallah.

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,436 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,038 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

BREAKING: The Israeli occupation military has stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, forcing doctors and patients to walk on foot to the southern part of the region. The hospital's director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, is reportedly threatened with arrest. pic.twitter.com/vCgLKhYV3l — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2024

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,200 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Humanitarian Catastrophe

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(The Palestine Chronicle)