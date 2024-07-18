‘Slap for Trump, Victory for Biden’ – Ben-Gvir Suggests Ceasefire Talks Be Delayed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ben-Gvir also stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, under the protection of Israeli forces who also barred Palestinians from visiting the holy site.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has suggested that a ceasefire deal be stalled until after the US elections as an agreement would be “a slap for Trump” meaning “a victory for Biden,” Israeli media has reported.

Citing the Israeli Channel 13, the Times of Israel said that Ben-Gvir suggested a deal “be delayed” because “an agreement now would be ‘a slap for Trump, which would be a victory for Biden’.”

The report said some ministers attacked Ben-Gvir for the comments, with Science Minister Gila Gamliel of the Likud party saying “We must act for immediate release. The abductees have been there for nine months. Women can give birth during this period of time.”

The report said the current deal on the table “would see the release of hostages…in return for some form of ceasefire in the ongoing war” as well as the release of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons.

Israel has killed 38,794 Palestinians and wounded 89,364 more in its ongoing genocide in Gaza since October 7, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Trump’s Israel Support

As the death toll rises, US President Joe Biden has “pressured” Tel Aviv to conclude a ceasefire agreement and to “boost” humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave, the report added.

Former president Donald Trump who, during his tenure as president moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, has “spent time at rallies mocking the intelligence failure that led to” the October 7 operation, said the paper. It added that he called Defense Minister Yoav Gallant a “jerk” and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement “very smart.”

Trump’s choice for vice-president, JD Vance this week accused Biden of “making it harder” for Israel to win the war and urged Tel Aviv to end the conflict “as quickly as possible.”

Storming of Al-Aqsa

Meanwhile, Ben-Gvir on Thursday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, under the protection of Israeli forces who also barred Palestinians from visiting the holy site.

In a video taken in the compound and posted on X, Ben-Gvir said he went to the site “to pray for the return” of the Israeli captives in Gaza, “but without a promiscuous deal, but through increasing military pressure against Hamas and continuing to crush it.

This is Ben-Gvir’s third raid on the Al-Aqsa compound in less than a year, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

עליתי הבוקר להר הבית כדי להתפלל להשבת החטופות והחטופים הביתה – אבל בלי עסקה מופקרת, אלא באמצעות הגברת הלחץ הצבאי נגד חמאס והמשך כתישתו. pic.twitter.com/JDMnRBYSF6 — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) July 18, 2024

‘Judaization’ – Hamas

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has condemned Ben-Gvir’s storming of the compound.

“We consider this step a provocation and a dangerous escalation as it is part of the efforts of the extremist zionist government to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the movement said in a statement.

Hamas called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League “to take serious action to stop these systematic violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first Qibla of Muslims, and the third of the holy sanctuaries.”

The movement said “immediate steps” must be taken “to force the criminal occupation to stop its Judaization crimes against Islamic and Christian sanctities” in Jerusalem and throughout “the occupied Palestine.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)