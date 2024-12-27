‘Martyrdom Operation’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 448

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced it had carried out a complex operation east of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The announcement coincided with a statement from the Israeli military, which confirmed the deaths of two officers and the injury of several others.

According to Al-Qassam, one of its fighters carried out a “martyrdom operation,” detonating explosives near an Israeli unit consisting of five soldiers, killing and wounding members of the force.

The group also reported that its fighters successfully targeted and sniped two Israeli soldiers who were part of a force advancing toward Tal al-Zaatar. The unit was further attacked with Israeli-made hand grenades.

Qassam vs IDF in Jabaliya: al-Ghoul sniper op vs dismounted soldier east of the city. [Qassam Brigades 25/12] pic.twitter.com/l1aVc839Jn — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 25, 2024

In a separate statement, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, claimed responsibility for destroying an Israeli military vehicle during an incursion south of the Return Towers in Beit Hanoun.

Additionally, the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Brigades, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), announced they had targeted the Israeli occupation army’s command and control headquarters in the Netzarim axis of the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

Below is the latest statement by the main Resistance force in Gaza.

The statement was communicated via its Telegram channels and is published here in its original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

In a complex operation… one of our fighters managed to blow himself up with an explosive belt in a force of 5 soldiers, killing and wounding them. As soon as the rescue forces advanced to the location, our fighters sniped two of them and showered them with a number of hand-made grenades in the Tal al-Zaatar area east of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)