‘Message of Peace’ – Slovenian Government Recognizes Palestinian State, Needs Parliament’s Approval

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Today the government has decided to recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.”

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob has announced that his government approved a decision to recognize an independent Palestinian state.

Golob’s announcement at a press conference in Ljubljana on Thursday follows the decision taken by Spain, Ireland and Norway which took effect on May 28.

“Today the government has decided to recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state,” he said.

The decision however still requires parliamentary approval and a vote is set to take place on Tuesday from 14:00 GMT.

Slovenia will reportedly become the 10th member of the 27-nation European Union to officially recognize a Palestinian state.

The Slovenian president also called for the immediate end to the war in Gaza and the release of all captives reported the Reuters news agency.

This, he said, “is the message of peace.”

Israeli Criticism

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, said the decision “rewards Hamas … and strengthens the Iranian axis of evil while damaging the close friendship between the Slovenian and Israeli people.”

He said he hoped the Slovenian Parliament “rejects this recommendation.”

The leaders of Norway, Spain and Ireland expressed hope that other nations would join the initiative, believing it would enhance prospects for peace.

“I’m confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks. This is a historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine,” Ireland’s Prime Minister Simon Harris said at a press conference last week.

Palestine has already been recognized by 144 countries worldwide.

Rising Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,224 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,777 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)