GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Withdraws from Northern Gaza | Massacres in Nuseirat, Rafah | Airstrikes in Yemen Kill 13 – Day 238

Israeli occupation forces withdrew from Tal al-Zaatar, the Beit Lahia project, Beit Hanoun, and all areas of the northern Gaza Strip. According to the Yemeni TV channel Al-Masirah, 13 people were killed in US and British strikes on Hodeidah. Israeli forces carried out a massacre in central Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,224 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,777 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, May 31, 10:o0 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces withdrew from Tal al-Zaatar, the Beit Lahia project, Beit Hanoun, and all areas of the northern Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 31, 09:o0 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from Israeli raids targeting the Nuseirat and Bureij camps in the central Gaza Strip rose to 13.

AL-MASIRAH CHANNEL: 13 people were killed in US and British strikes on Hodeidah, Yemen.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced that its aircraft bombed 4 Hezbollah military compounds in the Aitaroun and Markaba areas in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery and helicopters targeted the northern Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 31, 08:o0 am (GMT +2)

PALINFO: The three Palestinians killed in Nuseirat were Tariq, Hamza, and Abdul Rahman Darwish, and they worked in the field of humanitarian relief.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were martyred, in addition to a number of wounded, in an Israeli raid on a car west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 31, 07:o0 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Two soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip battles.

Friday, May 31, 06:o0 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft renewed their violent raids on northern Gaza.

Friday, May 31, 04:o0 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Violent Israeli raids targeted the center and east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 7 were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted 3 homes in the Nuseirat and Bureij camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 31, 03:o0 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of 5 Palestinians and a number of injured people arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following the targeting of a house for the Al-Sous family in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least one Palestinian was martyred and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the new camp north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 31, 02:o0 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids targeted the north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ANSARALLAH: Two people were killed and a number of wounded in American-British raids on the city of Hodeidah, west of the country.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli air strikes targeted residential homes east of the city of Rafah.

Friday, May 31, 01:o0 am (GMT +2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a building used by Israeli soldiers in Al-Manara and achieved a direct hit.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed, in a call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, ceasefire efforts in the Gaza Strip and the release of the captives.

