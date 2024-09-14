‘Army Failed in Rafah’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 344

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, implied on Saturday that the Israeli army’s mission in Rafah was a complete failure.

The comments were originally made in an interview with Halevi and aired on Israel’s Channel 7, according to Al-Jazeera.

Though the Israeli army has claimed to have destroyed the Rafah Brigade, Al-Qassam Brigades’ branch in Rafah, in southern Gaza, Halevi said that the army is essentially lying.

Halevi claimed that the army did not defeat even a single battalion of Hamas in Rafah, according to Al-Jazeera, suggesting that Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari should be embarrassed for misleading the public and the government.

Halevi’s statement is just the latest of similar remarks made by other Israeli military analysts and officials, all suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war in Gaza has failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives.

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Quds Brigades in the West Bank published a video showing scenes of the battles carried out by its fighters during the battle of the Horror of the Camps in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/KijzXZvBDK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 14, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After restoring contact with our fighters, the fighters confirmed the detonation of six explosive devices against the enemy’s vehicles during the last invasion of Tulkarem governorate, leaving their crews dead and wounded.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades bomb the 300th Western Brigade headquarters of the enemy in northern occupied Palestine with a concentrated rocket barrage.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters in Nablus confront the invading occupation forces in the axes of fighting in Al-Ain camp, and our heroes were able to target military movements with a pre-prepared explosive device, achieving confirmed hits.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, 14-09-2024, bombed the Northern Corps Reserve Headquarters, the Galilee Division Reserve Base and its logistics depots in Amiad with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, 14-09-2024, targeted a Merkava tank on the Ruwaisat Al-Alam – Zebdine road with a guided missile, hitting it directly, leading to its destruction and the outbreak of a fire in it.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, 14-09-2024, bombarded the base and headquarters of the 282nd Artillery and Precision Missile Brigade and its armament and emergency depots in Yiftah Eliflit, northwest of the of Lake Tabaraya, with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with an attack drone on the headquarters of the 810th Harmon Battalion in the Maaleh Golani barracks, targeting the positioning and stationing locations of its officers and soldiers, and hitting its target accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the enemy’s artillery positions in Zaoura with rocket weapons, hitting them directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Hadab Yaroun site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah published scenes from the operation targeting the Yiftah Elifleet Israeli military base. TranslationNotes:

0:10 – [Left to right] Aita Al-Shaab; Aitaroun; Houla; "Yiftah" settlement; "Kiryat Shmona" settlement.

0:16 – [Left to right] Safad; "Rosh… pic.twitter.com/lYTkhlkjFR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 14, 2024

” The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the espionage equipment at the Hadab Yarine site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and leading to its destruction.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the newly-established position of the of the 769th Brigade of the Galilee Division in Ein Margaliot west of Kiryat Shmona, hitting its targets precisely.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Metat barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)