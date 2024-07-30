Attack Drones – Resistance Roundup – Day 298

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Throughout the day, the Lebanese group, Hezbollah bombed many Israeli targets using drones and other “appropriate weapons”.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the command headquarters of the Sahel brigade in the ‘Beit Hillel’ barracks, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers,” the group said in one of its statements, adding that it the drones had “hit its targets precisely, causing (the soldiers) to fall between dead and wounded.”

Other targets included Kfar Yoval, Avivim, among others.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed Zionist enemy gatherings in the vicinity of Baraa Mosque in Tal Al-Hawa in Gaza City with a barrage of mortar shells. “WATCH: Scenes from the bombing by Saraya Al-Quds, in conjunction with the resistance factions, on soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy on the front lines of the advancement axis in the city of Khan Younis.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the air defense units in the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday 30-7-2024, confronted hostile Zionist warplanes that broke the sound barrier over Lebanese airspace, forcing them to retreat and withdraw behind the borders to occupied Palestine. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday 30-7-2024, bombed the command headquarters of the Sahel brigade in the Beit Hillel barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday 30-7-2024, bombed the Jal Al-Alam site with artillery shells.

WATCH: Al-Quds Brigades published scenes of its fighters targeting Israeli forces on the front lines of the advancement axis in the city of Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/mqinrHJAON — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 30, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday 30-7-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the command headquarters of the Sahel brigade in the “Beit Hillel” barracks, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers and hitting its targets precisely, causing them to fall between dead and wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday 30-7-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones targeting a newly established enemy soldiers’ position protecting the Kfar Yoval settlement, hitting its target accurately and causing them to be dead and wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, for the second time today, bombarded the command headquarters of the Sahel brigade in the Beit Hillel barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, 30-7-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Avivim” barracks with appropriate weapons.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:35 pm on Tuesday, 30-7-2024, targeted the Bayad-Blida site with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:20 pm on Tuesday, 30-7-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 30-07-2024, bombed the air and missile defense headquarters in Keila with dozens of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:20 PM on Tuesday, 30-07-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)