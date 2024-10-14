‘Healthcare Workers Will Not Remain Silent’ – Protest at Paris Hospital Denounce Israel’s Massacres

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The protesters dressed in white medical coats sprayed in red, in reference to the blood being shed during the genocide in Gaza.

French activists and medical workers staged a silent protest on Sunday at the historic Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris to denounce Israel’s massacres and recent evacuation orders to hospitals in northern Gaza, Anadolu news agency reported.

Footage circulating online shows the protesters gathered outside and at the interior of the medical facility while holding Palestinian flags and signs with messages that read: “Solidarity with healthcare workers under blockade. Patients are in danger”.

“Israel is killing Palestine’s healthcare workers,” and “There is a massacre in Gaza; healthcare workers will not remain silent,” other banners read.

The protesters dressed in white medical coats sprayed in red, in reference to the blood being shed during the genocide in Gaza, with some swathing the Palestinian kuffiyeh over their shoulders while covering their faces with masks.

According to Anadolu, a statement by the pro-Palestine protesters accentuated the dire human conditions in the north of Gaza in which the Israeli occupation forces have launched a brutal military operation in the last ten days along with, they issued evacuation orders to three hospitals last week.

The statement also highlighted that with the “limited resources, patients cannot be evacuated safely,” warning that evacuation of these patients will endanger their lives, Anadolu said.

The protesters emphasized the acute shortage in fuel and medicine in the Strip, pointing out that certain healthcare workers in Gaza are choosing to stay in the medical facilities with their patients in spite of the risks.

“The people in northern Gaza are trapped, forced to desperately hide and maneuver to avoid the sniper fire of the genocidal army,” the statement read as quoted by Anadolu.

The demonstrators called on the international community to intervene against the Israeli evacuation orders of the hospitals in Gaza and urged for sanctions to be implemented against the Jewish state for intentionally targeting and endangering the lives of healthcare workers and patients alike.

Evacuation Orders and Massacres

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on October 8 that Israel ordered the evacuation of three hospitals within 24 hours in the north of the besieged enclave, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Israeli occupation army ordered the evacuation of patients and staff of Kamal Adwan Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that Israel’s occupation army “demands the evacuation of Kamal Adwan Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital, and Al-Awda Hospital from patients and health personnel.”

Meanwhile, hospitals continue to be targeted by Israeli forces.



On Sunday night, the Israeli army carried out a heinous massacre targeting the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, throwing incendiary bombs at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital yards and burning displaced Palestinians alive.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,289 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)