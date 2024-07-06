Bloody Toll on Gaza Journalists Continues – 158 Killed since October 7

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces killed four journalists in Gaza in the last 48 hours, raising the total number of media professionals killed since October 7 to 158.

Palestinian journalist Amjad Jahjouh was killed on Saturday morning along with his wife, journalist Wafaa Abu Dabaan, and their child in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza.

On Friday evening, Palestinian journalists Saadi Madoukh and Ahmed Sakr were killed by an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Madoukh family’s home in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

Palestinian sources reported that the bodies of five martyrs were recovered from the rubble of the targeted house.

Palestinian activists shared a video showing the destruction of the Madoukh family home and the rescue of martyrs and wounded individuals.

Images of the late journalist Saadi Madoukh, holding a camera on a street in Gaza, were also circulated on Palestinian websites and social media platforms.

With the deaths of the four reporters, the number of Palestinian journalists killed since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 has reached 158.

The Palestinian Center for the Protection of Journalists condemned the killing of the two journalists in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, noting that their killings occurred just one day after Al-Quds TV journalist Mohammed Al-Sakani was killed in a similar bombing of his family’s home in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

In a statement, the center asserted that these ongoing attacks on Palestinian journalists result from decisions made by Israeli authorities, aimed at concealing facts and preventing the exposure of the massacres being committed against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The statement described the targeting of Palestinian journalists in Gaza as the bloodiest in modern history and called for an independent and comprehensive international investigation into Israeli crimes against journalists.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,098 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,705 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)