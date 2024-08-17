Lack of Fuel – Al-Awda Hospital to Shut Down Operations in 24 Hours

Al-Awda Hospital announced Saturday that it faces a potential halt of its operations in the next twenty-four hours due to a severe shortage of fuel.

Acting Director of Al-Awda Hospital, Mohammad Salha, said in a statement that the ‘health sector in northern Gaza is suffering from a shortage of medical supplies and the depletion of fuel,’ warning that “the hospital will be forced to stop operating within 24 hours if fuel is not delivered by the World Health Organization.”

At present, Al-Awada Hospital is operating on small generators to provide essential healthcare services to patients, however, Salha stressed that “this is not a sustainable solution, and the facility faces imminent closure if fuel supplies are not replenished.”

Al-Awda Hospital is a specialized hospital in Nuseirat Camp, in the central Gaza Strip, and is part of the Al-Awda Health and Community Association, which provides crucial health and community services across the Strip.

*Urgent: Al Awda Hospital succeeds in saving a fetus from the womb of its martyred mother* pic.twitter.com/ALCuSPppl0 — عبدالله العطار (@abdallahatar) July 20, 2024

In its genocidal war on Gaza, Israel has systematically and relentlessly attacked Gaza’s hospitals and healthcare infrastructure and workers.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has repeatedly warned against Israel’s obstruction of entry of fuel, medical supplies and equipment on the operation of the remaining hospitals and endangering the lives of patients.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has stressed that the scarce humanitarian aid entering Gaza does not meet the immense needs of Palestinians in the Strip.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,005 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,401 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

