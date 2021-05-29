Over 600 Musicians Call to Boycott Performing in Israel in Solidarity with Palestine

More than 600 international musicians have signed an appeal calling upon their peers to boycott performances in Israel in solidarity with Palestine, Consequence Sound has reported.

The signatories include Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Black Thought and Questlove of The Roots, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, Chromeo, Nicolas Jaar, Noname and Owen Pallett.

In their letter, the group denounced the recent Israeli attacks against Palestine while demanding: “Justice, dignity and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and all who are fighting colonial dispossession and violence across the planet.”

Courageously, they asserted:

“We believe this is crucial to one day live in a world without segregation and apartheid. “Complicity with Israeli war crimes is found in silence, and today silence is not an option. Silence is not an option as the brutal Israeli bombardment of besieged Gaza claimed more than 245 lives in the last weeks. Silence is not an option as residents of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied Jerusalem are continuously forced out of their homes.”

The letter concluded with the words: “We call for you to join us with your name in refusing to perform at Israel’s complicit cultural institutions, and by standing firm in your support of the Palestinian people and their human right to sovereignty and freedom.”

To read the letter in full, click here ..

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)