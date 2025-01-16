Censorship against Pro-Palestinian Voices – Youtube Bans A Nova Democracia Channel

By Enrico Di Gregorio

A Nova Democracia, known for its revolutionary journalism and advocacy for Palestine, faces a sudden YouTube ban.

The Brazilian newspaper A Nova Democracia reported on January 15th that its channel on YouTube was banned, with no previous warning, from the video platform.

According to A Nova Democracia, YouTube decided “to shut down the entire channel of our tribune because our courageous revolutionary journalistic coverage had allegedly violated the platform’s reactionary security guidelines.”

What is A Nova Democracia?

The newspaper A Nova Democracia is a Brazilian press organization founded in 2002. Its mission is to denounce the semi-colonial and latifundist policies applied by the old institutions and the governments of the day, with a scientific analysis of social reality, as well as to instruct the popular struggle by raising the need for a new democracy: a new economy, a new politics, and a new culture.

A Nova Democracia’s YouTube channel has been publishing political reportages and programs for over 10 years. The newspaper is internationally known for its on-the-spot reports of massacres in the favelas and the Brazilian countryside.

AND also has a large collection of reports on peasant struggles, particularly the process of the Agrarian Revolution in Brazil, and urban protests, such as the massive protests that shook Brazil between 2013 and 2014.

A Nova Democracia and Palestine

The defense of the Palestinian cause has always been a fundamental part of A Nova Democracia’s editorial line. The article “Palestinian Resistance Is Also the Struggle in Defense of Humanity” appeared in the second print edition of the tribune, printed in September 2002.

AND was the first popular and democratic newspaper in Brazil to launch a program entirely dedicated to covering the Palestinian struggle after October 7, 2023.

The newspaper A Nova Democracia closely covered the pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Brazil, the 11th Congress of the Palestinian Arab Federation of Brazil (FEPAL) (covered in collaboration with the Palestine Chronicle), and highlighted, with articles, interviews, and reports, the link between the Brazilian peasant struggle and the Palestinian struggle.

Dozens of pro-Palestinian personalities were interviewed by AND, among them the editor-in-chief of Palestine Chronicle, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, renowned Argentine filmmaker Norman Briski (interviewed in partnership with the Palestine Chronicle), and filmmaker and archivist of Palestinian militant cinema Khadijeh Habashneh.

What Can Be Done?

The newspaper A Nova Democracia is mobilizing a campaign of political and financial support in response to the censorship since a large part of the newspaper’s income comes from the channel on the video platform. Donations can be made through Catarse or, in the case of other means, donors can contact the team at editor@anovademocracia.com.br.

The newspaper’s editorial team also calls on all “progressives, democrats, revolutionaries, and lovers of freedom” to “spread the word.” “In particular, journalists should report this in their respective newspapers.” Any information about the censorship or the interview can also be obtained via the email address provided.