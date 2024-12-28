Families of Israeli Captives Accuse Netanyahu of Sabotaging Deal, Appeal to Trump

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The families of Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately obstructing a prisoner exchange deal and called on US President-elect Donald Trump to intervene by pressuring Netanyahu to end the ongoing war and secure a comprehensive agreement.

Speaking at a press conference during a protest rally in Tel Aviv, the families criticized Netanyahu’s actions, stating that he refuses to advance in order to maintain his hold on power.

They also said that Netanyahu has repeatedly created obstacles, such as insisting on retaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor (Salah al-Din Corridor) on Gaza’s border with Egypt and demanding access to detailed lists of the prisoners.

A representative for the prisoners’ families appealed directly to Trump, stating, “Netanyahu is sabotaging the exchange deal, and you are the only one who can pressure him.”

“You represent hope for our loved ones to survive and return home,” he reportedly added.

The families urged Israel to end the war in Gaza by reaching a comprehensive exchange deal rather than settling for partial agreements.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas revealed last Wednesday that new conditions imposed by the Israeli government have hindered progress in ongoing negotiations in Doha and Cairo aimed at achieving a ceasefire and exchanging prisoners.

“The ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations are proceeding in Doha with Qatari and Egyptian mediation in a serious manner, and the movement has shown responsibility and flexibility,” the movement said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The occupation has set new issues and conditions related to withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of the displaced, which has delayed reaching the agreement that was available,” the statement added.

Netanyahu’s office responded by dismissing Hamas’ statements as lies and accusing the Palestinian movement of backtracking on the agreements under discussion.

Herzog Urges Deal

Also on Wednesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the country’s leadership on Wednesday to act decisively to finalize a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, saying the captives held in Gaza face a “clear and immediate danger,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking at a Hanukkah celebration in Tel Aviv, Herzog appealed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to use all available means to ensure the captives’ return.

“This is your responsibility,” he said, adding: “You have my full support to conclude a deal that brings them home, after we failed to protect them.”

Hamas has repeatedly expressed readiness for an agreement, even agreeing in May to a US-backed proposal from President Joe Biden.

Netanyahu withdrew, however, introducing conditions such as continuing military operations and refusing to withdraw troops from Gaza, while Hamas insists on a complete halt to hostilities and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,484 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,090 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,200 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, AJA)