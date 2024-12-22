Clashes Resume in Jenin – Member of PA Security Forces Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For 18 consecutive days, Jenin camp has been under a severe blockade imposed by PA security forces.

The spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) security forces announced on Sunday the death of First Assistant Saher Arheel of the Presidential Guard and injuries to two others during clashes in the Jenin refugee camp.

Earlier today, intense clashes between PA security forces and resistance fighters resumed near Jenin camp as the PA continued its operation aimed at dismantling resistance groups within the area.

The Washington Post reported that an Israeli drone was observed flying over Jenin camp during the PA’s ongoing operation.

Residents report power and water outages after attacks on the camp’s electricity generator and water tanks.

A Palestinian official close to President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking anonymously to the Washington Post, stated that Abbas has resolved that the PA “will impose its authority and there is no turning back”.

The city and camp of Jenin are in the midst of a widespread strike, now in its ninth day, with businesses shuttered and schools shifting to remote learning.

According to the Quds News Network, the strike was organized by the Jenin Battalion, which called for general mobilization and urged nearby villagers to converge on the camp to help lift the siege.

PA security forces have reportedly deployed tear gas multiple times to disperse pro-resistance demonstrations held in solidarity with Jenin camp residents.

The operation has resulted in the deaths of three Palestinians, including a child and Yazid Ja’aysa, a leader of the Jenin Battalion.

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that Ja’aysa’s assassination was coordinated between the PA and Israeli authorities.

Since October 7, 2023, PA security forces have killed 13 Palestinians, including resistance fighters, children, and demonstrators supporting Gaza.

