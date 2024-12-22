God is a Gaza Refugee – A Poem

By Ramzy Baroud

Palestinian author and intellectual Ramzy Baroud wrote this brief poem in response to the question: “Where is God from everything that is happening in Gaza right now?”

No, we don’t worship the same God,

For mine walks barefoot through Jabaliya’s streets,

His wounds unhealed, bleeding into the earth—

Staining his olive skin, marking him forever.

My God is the wail of mothers,

Bereaved in al-Mawasi,

Praying still for salvation,

Kissing the ashen faces of their dead children.

My God is two children,

Hauling their parents’ remains on a donkey cart,

Frantically seeking empty earth,

To bury their beloved before the soldiers return.

My God is courage, patience, justice—

The sumoud of a people

Whose spirits cannot be confined

To a headline or a scholar’s theory.

My God is the stubborn refugee girl,

Refusing to abandon her search for home,

Unyielding, despite the storm,

Her heart still yearning for the place she calls her own.

And above all,

My God is freedom—

A fire no power can quench,

A flame that cuts through oppression,

A light that guides the way.

My God is a Gaza refugee,

Fighting to free us all

From all the false idols

That keep us shackled in deafening silence.