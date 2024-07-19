‘Natural Response’ – Palestinian Groups React to Ansarallah’s Targeting of Tel Aviv

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The support “is a legitimate right of our nation’s resistance and its people, to confront the fascist zionist expansion and its arrogance in the region.”

Palestinian Resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad have commended the Yemeni Ansarallah group’s drone attack on Tel Aviv saying it was a “natural response” to the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

The attack has “initiated a phase in which the depth of the fascist zionist entity and its internal front are targeted in response to the continuous brutal aggression on our unarmed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of the Palestinian resistance,” Hamas said in a statement on Friday.

At least one person was killed and three others injured in the first acknowledged attack on central Tel Aviv by the Ansarallah movement in the early hours.

Hamas said that what “the brothers” in Ansarallah and the resistance fronts in Lebanon and Iraq are doing “is a legitimate right of our nation’s resistance and its people, to confront the fascist zionist expansion and its arrogance in the region.”

The movement emphasized that it was “a confirmation of the unity of the nation and the shared destiny that binds it, which is the key to liberation from zionist colonial hegemony.”

‘Central Cause’

Islamic Jihad called the attack a “qualitative and bold operation” that was “a natural response” to the ongoing genocide against “our people and the war crimes that the enemy continues to commit, supported by the (Joe) Biden administration and Western governments.”

“The participation of our brothers in dear and beloved Yemen in defending their brothers in Palestine comes as a response to the continuous Western support for the entity,” the group added.

The movement said the support from the resistance in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq “have proven” that the cause of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque “is the central cause” of the Arab and Islamic nations and that “resistance is the only way to confront zionist and Western arrogance against our nation.”

Hamas stressed: “Our people are not alone today, and the Al-Aqsa Flood is the title of the battle and a wide front of the free people in this world.”

Over 38,800 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,848 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,459 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)