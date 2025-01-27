By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have demolished dozens of homes in Jenin, displacing thousands as their invasion enters its seventh day.

Israeli occupation forces have blown up dozens of homes in the Jenin refugee camp as the army’s ongoing invasion of the area continues for a seventh day.

Mohammad Jarrar, the mayor of Jenin, said on Sunday that some 15,000 people were forced to flee their homes and areas in the camp due to Israeli attacks, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Israeli army has so far demolished nearly 40 Palestinian homes in Jenin refugee camp in its ongoing military operation in the northern West Bank city ⤵️ ➡️ Israeli forces have killed at least 16 people and injured 50 others in Jenin since last week https://t.co/m8BBm9Nofd pic.twitter.com/8XJShzU5xn — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 27, 2025

He added that according to initial estimates, the Israeli army completely demolished between 30 and 40 homes in Jenin, besides hundreds of others being partially damaged.

“The Israeli army is bulldozing and destroying streets and infrastructure, creating pathways for its vehicles through the rubble of demolished Palestinian homes,” Jarrar said.

Resistance Forces

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the army was still cordoning off the refugee camp from all directions, and clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters along with sounds of explosions were reported.

The lsraeli aggression on Jenin continues for the 7th day in a row. pic.twitter.com/4cGgFFXs31 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) January 27, 2025

The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades said in a statement that its fighters had “successfully detonated a ground explosive device of the KJ37 type along the path of military vehicles in the Cinema axis, achieving confirmed hits.”

The statement added that its fighters, alongside their comrades in the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Youth of Revenge and Liberation, “continue to confront the enemy forces on the battlefronts.”

Demolition Notice

Israeli occupation forces delivered on Monday evening a demolition notice against the family home of slain Palestinian, Nidal Amer, in the Jenin Refugee Camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

lsraeli occupation forces bulldoze the street leading to Jenin Governmental Hospital. pic.twitter.com/sJT5SG9Ylk — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) January 27, 2025

The notice, delivered in writing, threatens the destruction of the family’s multi-story home and comes as part of the ongoing onslaught on Jenin. Amer was killed on July 3, 2024, by a special Israeli army unit, reported WAFA, adding that he was shot at close range in the industrial area of Jenin.

The Israeli army launched the military operation dubbed Operation Iron Wall last Tuesday and have since killed at least 16 people and injured 50 others, according to Palestinian figures cited by the news agency.

Two-Year-Old Killed

On Sunday, a two-year-old child, Layla al-Khatib, was shot in the head and killed by an Israeli sniper near Al-Shuhada Triangle, south of Jenin.

📍Jenin- West Bank | Occupied Palestine Two year old Layla Khateeb is the 16th victim of Israel’s ongoing attack on Jenin in what is dubbed Operation Iron Wall. She is the second child to be killed. According to her family they were preparing to have dinner when Israeli sniper… pic.twitter.com/cwD8jUzq7V — Mariam Barghouti مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) January 26, 2025

The assault is said to be part of a political maneuver by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appease far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who opposed the Gaza ceasefire that went into effect on January 19, Anadolu reported.

Reports suggest Netanyahu promised the attack to prevent Smotrich from resigning, which could collapse his government.

Two Killed in Nur Shams

Earlier on Monday two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle on Nablus Street near Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm in the northern occupied West Bank.

The strike was followed by an Israeli military raid into the city and the siege of Thabet Thabet Hospital amid reports of a second strike, the details of which remain unclear.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths of two Palestinians and the injury of three others as a result of the Israeli drone strike.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the drone targeted a vehicle passing along Nablus Street at the entrance to Nur Shams camp, setting it ablaze and killing two men, identified as Ramez Damiri and Ihab Abu Attiya, both residents of Tulkarm refugee camp.

Several Detained

Israeli occupation forces detained around 20 Palestinians, including four children, during a raid on the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil) on Monday.

A citizen from Jenin writes:

“By Allah, brothers, the situation here is terrible and very difficult.

The bulldozers have destroyed the town, and the sound of explosions and demolitions doesn’t stop.

There are people who haven’t left their homes for days and can’t even go to the… pic.twitter.com/esxQi8il3x — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) January 27, 2025

They also detained seven Palestinians, including a female university student, from the town of Beit Awwa, southwest of Hebron, reported WAFA.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023, with at least 876 Palestinians killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli forces in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, reported Anadolu.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA, QNN)