‘Death Sentence’ – More Israeli Soldiers Refuse to Serve unless Exchange Deal Reached

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Fifteen more Israeli soldiers have refused to serve in the army until a prisoner exchange deal is reached with the Palestinian Resistance, according to Israeli media.

The soldiers joined a total of 138 soldiers, who signed a letter declaring their refusal to serve without a deal, the Walla news portal reported as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

“The war in Gaza sentences our brothers and sisters and the hostages to death,” the letter read.

It was sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, army chief Herzi Halevi and other Israeli government officials.

“Today, it is clear that the continuation of the war in Gaza not only delays the return of the hostages from captivity but also endangers their lives: many hostages were killed by IDF bombings, many more than those saved in military operations to rescue them,” they added, according to a report in The Jerusalem Post.

‘Change Direction Immediately’

The report said the letter did not specify a date by which the soldiers would stop their service, cut they warned: “We, who serve and have served with dedication, risking our lives, hereby declare that if the government does not change direction immediately and work to promote a deal to bring the hostages home, we will no longer be able to serve.”

The soldiers said that for some of them, “the red line has already been crossed; for others, it is approaching … we will stop showing up for duty.”

“We call on the government: sign now on a deal to save the lives of the hostages,” the letter continued.

Israel estimates that some 101 captives are still held by the Hamas group in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed by Israeli ongoing and indiscriminate airstrikes across the tiny enclave.

Blinken’s 11th Visit to Region

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt and Qatar to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Netanyahu’s refusal to end the war.

Earlier on Wednesday, US State Secretary, Antony Blinken, told reporters that he believed that with the killing of Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, in Gaza last week, “there is a real opportunity” to return the Israeli captives.

Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday, the first stop of his 11th visit to the Middle East since October 7 last year, aimed at ending the war on Gaza. He met with several Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,792 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 100,412 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Millions Displaced

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, Anadolu)