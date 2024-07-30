Destroyed Water Reservoir – US Seeks ‘Additional Information’ from Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Haaretz, a soldier shared a video of the explosion on social media, with the caption “The destruction of Tal Sultan’s water reservoir in honor of Shabbat.”

The US government said it had requested additional information from Israel regarding reports of its bombing of a drinking water reservoir in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

“We have seen those reports, and we have been in touch with our partners” in Israel and its military “as it relates to seeking additional information,” Deputy US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters when asked about the reports.

“Over the course of this conflict, you have seen myself, Matt (Miller) and others speak clearly about the importance of not targeting civilian infrastructure – things like water, sewage treatment plants… Of course, such a facility like this one would be inconsistent with that,” he said.

“But again, I don’t have any additional information beyond what’s out there publicly. And we have sought out additional information as to what happened,” he added.

Military ‘Orders’

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz said the 401st Brigade of the Armored Corps carried out the demolition of the central reservoir last week, following orders from the brigade commanders.

According to Haaretz, a soldier shared a video of the explosion on social media, with the caption “The destruction of Tal Sultan’s water reservoir in honor of Shabbat.”

The army is reportedly investigating a potential breach of international law concerning the destruction of the drinking water reservoir in Rafah.

Haaretz mentioned that after the initial inquiry, a decision will be made on whether to proceed with an investigation by the investigating military police.

The municipality of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip condemns the Israeli army’s bombing of a drinking water reservoir in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood as a grave violation of humanitarian norms#WeAreHereForPalestine#SahabatPalestina_ID#GazaGenocide#CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/uKETouw9rt — Owner Of Quds (@_Alone_Warrior_) July 29, 2024

The incident has raised alarm about the worsening water crisis in the area.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the incident, but military sources confirmed the details, according to the report.

‘Collective Punishment’

The municipality of Rafah condemned on Monday the Israeli army’s bombing of a drinking water reservoir in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood as a grave violation of humanitarian law.

“The Israeli soldiers’ detonation of the main water reservoir in Tal Al-Sultan is a crime against humanity and perpetuates a policy of collective punishment,” Ahmed Soufi, the Mayor of Rafah, said in a statement.

“The destruction of the water reservoir will exacerbate the crisis in the city, and we urge involved international entities to intervene and halt the Israeli occupation’s crimes,” the mayor said.

‘Compliance’ with Law

The UN coordinator in Gaza on Monday said there should be compliance with international law after the bombing.

“International humanitarian law was very clear what it asks of parties to the conflict, so I don’t think you need an additional commentary from me,” Sigrid Kaag, senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, told the Anadolu news agency.

“In the meantime, what we do need, regardless, also in compliance and alignment with international law, is for safe access, safety and security to deliver, and we need to obviously ramp up all facilities that provide water, that we have clean water for the population, that we can provide for sanitation,” Kaag added.

The Israeli army has admitted its soldiers were responsible for the bombing of the water reservoir in Tal Al-Sultan, and is said to have initiated an investigation, reported Anadolu.

Local institutions and municipalities in Gaza have repeatedly accused the Israeli military of deliberately destroying water networks, wells, and desalination plants, exacerbating the drinking water crisis.

Fuel restrictions imposed by Israel have further hindered the operation of remaining desalination facilities in the region.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Israel is currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,363 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,923 wounded in the ongoing genocide. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)