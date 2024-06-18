Demographic Shift – Israel No Longer Top Destination for Millionaires amid Mass Exodus

The report from Henley & Partners evaluates the attractiveness of various governments to wealthy individuals looking to move their business away from their home country.”

For the first time in several decades, Israel is no longer among the top ten destinations for millionaires, according to a 2024 wealth migration report by international investment migration advisory firm Henley & Partners.

“This seismic shift underscores how swiftly conflict can unravel a country’s appeal to the world’s wealthy and globally mobile,” said Dan Marconi, Senior Client Advisor at Henley & Partners Israel.

According to Marconi, the ongoing war in Gaza “has not only shattered Israel’s image as a safe haven but also threatened to overshadow its economic achievements.

The firm analyzed the net inflows and outflows of high-net-worth individuals with liquid investable wealth of at least one million dollars.

Last December, Israeli media reports revealed that a significant number of Israelis had departed from Israel following the start of the war on October 7.

The Al-Aqsa Flood and the subsequent war have resulted in the mass migration of nearly 500,000 Israelis, according to data from the Israeli Population and Immigration Authority.

Additionally, Jewish migration to Israel has significantly decreased, according to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,372 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,452 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)