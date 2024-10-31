Did Al-Qassam Try to Kill Israel’s Chief of Staff? – Fact-Checking

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though Halevi managed to leave the area unharmed, the Palestinian Resistance attack resulted in the killing of four soldiers from the 888 Multidimensional Unit.

News reports emerged today, mostly in Arabic media, that Al-Qassam Brigades attempted to assassinate the Israeli Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi.

According to the reports, Palestinian fighters in the northern Gaza Strip, which is experiencing what many describe as an Israeli campaign of extermination, carried out the assassination attempt a few days ago, when Halevi was leaving a Palestinian home where he and other top officers were carrying out ‘field assessment’.

Though Halevi managed to leave the area unharmed, the Palestinian Resistance attack resulted in the killing of four soldiers from the 888 Multidimensional Unit.

The Palestine Chronicle had reported on the above incident without making a mention of the claim that the target of the attempt was the top commander of the Israeli army himself. This was the case simply because no one knew that such an attempt had taken place.

However, media reports are now suggesting that Halevi was the target. All media sources reporting on the story pointed to a Haaretz report in Hebrew that first broke the story.

The Palestine Chronicle tried to trace the original version of the story but could not. However, the story is reported in mainstream Western outlets, such as Euronews, though only in the Arabic language.

To view the Euronews Arabic report, click here.

It is not clear whether Haaretz has removed the Hebrew version or if it has been hidden from the homepage. In any case, the targeting of Halevi is significant for the following reasons.

One, it indicates that Palestinian fighters in the northern Strip are still in control of the battlefield and continue to operate based on credible intelligence information.

Two, the killing of Colonel Ehsan Daqsa on October 20, along with other top Israeli officers, demonstrates that the Resistance groups in Gaza are not only able to intercept but also to execute their plans with a great degree of accuracy.

And finally, that the General’s Plan is running through major obstacles and might not be viable.

(The Palestine Chronicle)