‘Difficult Security Incident’ – Resistance Targets ‘Nimr’, Massacres in Southern, Central Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UPDATE: The al-Qassam Brigades said it targeted a Nimr troop carrier with a Red Arrow guided missile in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

Israeli media reported a “difficult security incident” on Sunday in Khan Yunis, where clashes are taking place between the Palestinian Resistance and the Israeli army.

Al-Jazeera correspondent reported that an Israeli helicopter landed in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, amid artillery shelling.

Israeli media said Israeli soldiers wounded in fighting in the area had been evacuated.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported heavy fighting in Khan Yunis.

Smoke Bombs

Palestinian sources said that the occupying forces fired smoke bombs in the center of Bani Suheila, Al-Jazeera reported. Smoke bombs, which are often fired from military helicopters, often indicate an attempt to evacuate dead or injured soldiers.

The sources added that clashes took place this morning in the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood, east of the city.

The Israeli occupation forces recently began a new military operation east of Khan Yunis, months after withdrawing from the city following a large-scale attack that left large numbers of Palestinians killed and whole areas destroyed.

The new Israeli operation led to the displacement of at least 180,000 Palestinians from the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis, within the first four days, according to the United Nations.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen confronting Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the incursion axis east of the city of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/gKMecciHyy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 28, 2024

In preparation for yet a new displacement campaign, the Israeli army on Saturday asked residents of the southern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis to evacuate to carry out what it called a major operation in the area.

Earlier today, the Israeli army announced that a soldier had died of wounds sustained a week earlier in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said in a statement that its forces continue to carry out air strikes throughout the Gaza Strip on dozens of ‘security targets’, including military buildings, armed cells, and infrastructure.

The statement claimed that a rocket launcher was targeted in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City and weapons were found in Khan Yunis.

Tel Al-Hawa

In addition to Khan Yunis, the Palestinian Resistance is engaged in fierce clashes with the occupying forces in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, today said that it had targeted the command rooms of the occupation forces in the Netzarim axis with 114mm short-range rockets.

The group also said that it shelled the Israeli occupation forces penetrating into the vicinity of the University College south of Gaza City with high-caliber mortars.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that it had shelled with mortar shells and rockets soldiers and vehicles of the occupation army at the Abu Oraiban site in the Netzarim axis.

It also said that it targeted with mortar shells vehicles and soldiers in the Bani Suheila cemetery, east of Khan Yunis.

New Massacres

Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera correspondent said that Israeli warplanes launched raids on various areas of the Strip, a day after the Deir al-Balah massacre in which dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured.

The correspondent added that six, including a child, were killed in two Israeli raids, one of which targeted the tents of displaced people west of Khan Yunis. He said that the bodies of 15 Palestinians arrived at Nasser Hospital in the city since dawn today.

To the south of Khan Yunis, Israeli tanks were advancing in the northern areas of the city amid heavy shelling in the western parts.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery continues to shell residential blocks in Deir al-Balah in conjunction with heavy raids.

Additionally, Israeli forces have intensified their shelling of the northern areas of the Nuseirat camp.

A series of explosions were also heard in the vicinity of Wadi Gaza, Al-Da’wa, al-Mughraqa and al-Zahra. Neighborhoods in Gaza City were also shelled.

A Palestinian was killed and others were wounded in Israeli shelling on the industrial area southwest of Gaza City, Palestinian media reported.

Casualties were also reported because of shelling targeting the outskirts of the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of the city.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said today that the occupation forces committed three massacres in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of 66 and the wounding of 241 others.

The ministry added that the number of victims of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip reached 39,324 killed and 90,830 injured since October 7.

(AJA, PC)