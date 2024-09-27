‘Double Standards’ – Chinese FM Accuses US of Political Manipulation of Human Rights

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi questioned on Wednesday the United States’ alleged concern over the human rights of Muslims when it continues to “provoke or support wars” in the Middle East region, MEMO reported.

“If the United States cares so much about the human rights of Muslims, why does it continue to provoke or support wars in the Middle East and other regions, causing large numbers of innocent Muslim casualties?”, Wang was quoted asking by MEMO.

The Chinese foreign minister was attending a meeting along with multiple other foreign ministers, on the sideline of the 79th UN General Assembly session in New York, and addressed the question to the United Nations Human Rights chief, Volker Turk.

The Chinese foreign minister criticized the US’ double standards on human rights issues in the world.

He reportedly inquired why the US turns a “blind eye to the historical injustices the Arab people have faced and (does) not support Palestine becoming a full member of the United Nations?”.

Wang criticized the political manipulation of human rights issues by certain countries including the US stressing that it is becoming increasingly unpopular across the world.

The head of Chinese diplomacy inquired why Washington fails “to play its due role in achieving a permanent ceasefire and full military withdrawal from Gaza?” MEMO quoted him as saying.

According to China Daily, Wang told the meeting that over 100 countries have extended their support to China’s position opposing the politicization of human rights during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) held in Geneva on Tuesday.

Around 80 countries – Muslim countries included – issued a statement in support of China’s stance on the issue while 20 others voiced their support in other ways “when a few countries, including the United States, used Xinjiang-related issues to attack and smear China’s human rights situation,” China Daily reported.

“The vast majority of Muslim countries have long seen through the tricks of the United States and understand that it is merely using human rights as a pretext to interfere in the internal affairs of China and other developing countries,” Wang was quoted as saying by the Chinese media outlet.

No External Interference

A few days earlier, the Chinese Foreign Minister said in a meeting with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sideline of the UNGA session that “the fate of the region should be determined by its countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran,” expressing his country’s opposition to “external interference in, as well as sanctions on, Iran,” Anadolu news agency reported.

Wang told the newly-elected Iranian president that China supports “Iran and other regional countries such as Saudi Arabia to continue to improve relations, solve regional security issues through unity and cooperation, and take the destiny of the Middle East into their own hands,” Anadolu also reported.

The Chinese foreign minister confirmed to Pezeshkian that China backs “Arab and Islamic countries to unite and make a stronger voice to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East at an early date.”

(PC, MEMO)