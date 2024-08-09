Eight Months in the Making – Resistance Roundup – Day 308

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The video showed a careful monitoring of Israeli military movement and the planting of IEDs.

The Al-Qassam Brigades broadcast scenes on Friday from a complex ambush carried out by its fighters in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam explained that the ambush, which it called ‘Al-Baraa’ took place in the vicinity of Al-Baraa bin Azeb Mosque.

Though executing the ambush took place on July 26, according to the group, preparation took place last December.

According to the Al-Qassam, a command and control center was targeted by a TBG anti-personnel missile to lure the occupation forces and vehicles to the ambush area.

After the arrival of the Israeli forces, they were dealt with various weapons and devices, in addition to targeting a tank with the Al-Yassin 105′, according to the Al-Qassam.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video reportedly showing a complex ambush in Al-Baraa, in the vicinity of Al-Baraa Bin Azib mosque in Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood south of Gaza City, on 26 July 2024. pic.twitter.com/4zEvYZQAQz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 9, 2024

Finally, as an Israeli unit advanced south of the mosque, fighters from Al-Qassam detonated a large bomb.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to target a building where a zionist force of 9 soldiers was fortified with two TBG shells, killing and wounding members of the force in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. Helicopters were observed landing to evacuate.

“Watch: The complex Al-Baraa Ambush in the vicinity of Al-Baraa Bin Azib mosque in Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood south of Gaza City, on 26 July 2024.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades pledge their allegiance to the fighting leader Yahya Sinwar and announce their full readiness to carry out his decisions. They see his selection as the head of the movement, succeeding our martyr fighter leader Ismail Haniyeh, as evidence of the movement’s vitality, cohesion, and strength, by the grace of Allah Almighty.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with its brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carries out several operations against the positions and deployment of the enemy Israeli army along the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Friday, 09-08-2024, as follows: “1. At 09:40, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers around the Metulla site with rocket weapons, hitting the target directly. Targeting the headquarters of the 769th Brigade in the Kiryat Shmona barracks with a volley of Katyusha rockets, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in the town of Hanawiyeh. Launching an aerial attack with a squadron of assault drones on the headquarters of the Coastal Battalion of the newly established Western Brigade in Liman, targeting the locations and positions of its officers and soldiers, striking with precision and causing confirmed casualties, in response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the towns of Hanawiyeh and Naqoura. Targeting buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Kiryat Shmona settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting the target directly, in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in the towns of Kfar Kila and Aita al-Shaab. Targeting the headquarters of the 769th Brigade in the Kiryat Shmona barracks with Falaq rockets, in response to the assassinations and attacks carried out by the enemy, especially in the towns of Naqoura and Hanawiyeh. Targeting a building used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes.

At 13:25, targeting the Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Targeting buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the “Manara” settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting the target directly, in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes. Targeting buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Dovev settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting the target directly, in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes.”

