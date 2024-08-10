GAZA LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre Kills over 100 Palestinians | Killed during Dawn Prayer | ‘Stop the Massacres’ – Day 309

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More than 100 people were killed and dozens injured when the Israeli occupation forces targeted a school in the center of Gaza City. Israel bombed the displaced Palestinians while they were performing the dawn prayer, according to the Gaza Government Media office. The Civil Defense in Gaza called on the world to urgently intervene to stop the massacres of civilians in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,677 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,645 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, August 10, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ALBANESE: Israel is committing genocide in one Gaza school after another.

FATHER OF ISRAELI CAPTIVE: Every time we get closer to a deal, Netanyahu sabotages it with an operation.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured when the Israeli occupation army targeted a house on Al-Houja Street in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 10, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from an Israeli airstrike in the Ma’an area, east of Khan Yunis, has risen to 7.

US AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL: Washington sent messages to all parties on the need to prevent escalation.

IRANIAN LEADER’S ADVISOR: The Israeli government’s goal in killing worshippers at the Tabeen School in the Gaza Strip and assassinating the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, is to continue the war.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: We call on the world to intervene immediately to stop the massacres against defenseless civilians in shelters.

More than 100 people were killed and dozens injured when the Israeli occupation forces targeted a school in the center of Gaza City.

Saturday, August 10, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN RESISTANCE COMMITTEE: Our call to our people in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the occupied interior is to mobilize and escalate the revolution and resistance.

EGYPT: the deliberate killing of unarmed Palestinians was conclusive evidence of Israel’s lack of political will to end the war on the Gaza Strip.

DIRECTOR OF GAZA HOSPITALS: The occupation has left no medical supplies in the northern Gaza Strip.

A child bids farewell to his mother who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis.

HAMAS: The massacre of the Tabeen School is a horrific crime and a dangerous escalation in the series of crimes committed in Gaza by neo-Nazis.

Saturday, August 10, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army gunboats are firing towards the shore of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

REUTERS: US forces in Syria were attacked by a drone.

Saturday, August 10, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC JIHAD: The enemy’s targeting of worshippers in the Al-Daraj neighborhood is a war crime.

Saturday, August 10, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The occupation bombed the displaced people while they were performing the dawn prayer, and this is what rapidly increased the number of martyrs.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The occupation bombed the displaced people while they were performing the dawn prayer, and this is what rapidly increased the number of martyrs.

Saturday, August 10, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: More than 100 people were killed and dozens injured when the Israeli occupation forces targeted a school in the center of Gaza City.

Saturday, August 10, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four people were killed and others were injured as a result of the occupation forces bombing a house in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 10, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a phone call on Friday that escalating tensions in the Middle East “is not in anyone’s interest” and also stressed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Saturday, August 10, 01:30 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: Targeting journalists aims to silence the voice of the free press.

