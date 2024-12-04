Elderly Palestinian Beaten to Death – Settler Mobs Set Fires in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An elderly Palestinian man has been beaten to death by Israeli forces in the town of Aqraba in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, illegal Jewish settlers went on the rampage in the town of Huwwara, south of Nablus, setting at least one Palestinian home on fire as well as two vehicles on Wednesday.

Settlers also attacked homes and vehicles in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

BREAKING: Sheikh Atef Malek Dariyah has been killed after being severely beaten by Israeli occupation forces at the entrance of the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus, according to local sources. pic.twitter.com/STPR8lVt78 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 4, 2024

Civil defense crews and the Nablus Municipality fire department attended to three fires in the town.

Citing the mayor of Aqraba, Salah Jaber, the WAFA news agency reported that Israeli forces severely beat an elderly man, Sheikh Atef Malik Diriya, while he was on his land adjacent to a settler street in the town’s territory, leading to his death.

Images document the aftermath of an attack carried out by Israeli settler militias this morning on Palestinian people's homes in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/WWHrJ3yhMQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 4, 2024

Sheikh Diriya was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the Health Ministry, as a result of his injuries.

Also on Wednesday, Israeli forces raided Qalandia camp as well as the town of Shuqba, west of Ramallah.

Youths Injured

On Tuesday evening, Israeli forces in a military vehicle rammed into a 17-year-old Palestinian youth during a raid on the town of Beita, south of Nablus, injuring him.

A Palestinian house was set on fire this morning in an attack by Israeli colonists on the village of Huwara, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/VUgvopocZp — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) December 4, 2024

Israeli forces also raided the town of Osarin and Odala village, south of Nablus, where the heavily armed soldiers fired barrages of teargas canisters and concussion grenades, according to WAFA.

Elsewhere, Israeli forces opened fire at a young man in the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan, injuring him.

The youth was eventually detained as confirmed in a press release by the Jerusalem Governorate, said WAFA.

Several Detained

Meanwhile Israeli forces detained at least 22 Palestinians from various parts of the West Bank between Tuesday night and early Wednesday, including children and former prisoners.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the detentions took place in the governorates of Qalqilya, Tubas, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Hebron (al-Khalil), and Nablus.

Ramallah | West Bank 🚨 The Israeli occupation forces continue to storm the village of Qibya, west of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/rlUCpjmk8C — West Bank Observer (@wb_observer9) December 4, 2024

The raids were accompanied by assaults, threats against the detainees and their families, as well as widespread destruction and vandalism of homes.

Since the beginning of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people in October 2023, more than 11,900 Palestinians have been detained from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, according to WAFA. The exact number of detainees from Gaza is still difficult to determine due to the ongoing use of enforced disappearances by Israeli forces, with estimates suggesting thousands of arrests.

These figures include both those who remain in detention and those who have been released later.

Farm Equipment Seized

Israeli forces also prevented Palestinians from ploughing and cultivating their lands on Wednesday and seized agricultural equipment in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), reported WAFA.

Jerusalem 🚨 🎥 A video shows journalists extinguishing a fire sparked by Israeli occupation forces during their raid on Qalandia camp, as firefighting crews were prevented from reaching the scene. pic.twitter.com/MpedR590Y7 — West Bank Observer (@wb_observer9) December 4, 2024

Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamreh said that the Israeli forces attacked Palestinians while they were plowing their lands in the Shaab al-Batm area in Masafer Yatta, and seized agricultural equipment belonging to one of the locals.

The Israeli forces also forced the farmers to leave their lands.

(PC, WAFA)