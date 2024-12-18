‘Eliminated from Zero Distance’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 439

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Judging by the latest statements of the Palestinian Resistance and the new videos documenting their operations, whatever plan Israel is conducting in northern Gaza continues to fail. Indeed, nothing has changed on the ground.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that they had eliminated five Israeli soldiers from a zero distance, near the Al-Khulafaa Mosque in the center of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a separate statement, the Brigades said its fighters detonated an Israeli troop carrier near the Martyr Imad Aqel Mosque, east of Jabaliya.

The Al-Qassam also announced that its fighters targeted the occupation command and control site in the Netzarim axis with 107 rockets.

The group said that it sniped an Israeli soldier, hitting him directly in the Al-Tawam area, north of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam also announced that it targeted an Israeli force that had barricaded itself inside a house with a TBG shell near the Abu Sharkh roundabout, west of Jabaliya.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, published a video showing its fighters shelling the city of Ashkelon and Israeli settlements in the Gaza Envelope area with Grad rockets.

Qassam vs IDF in Rafah: Yassin 105 vs D9 armoured bulldozer in al-Jeneina. [Qassam Brigades 10/12] pic.twitter.com/UBo0xK9vD7 — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 12, 2024

A video showed the rockets being prepared inside one of the tunnels before they were launched.

The Al-Quds Brigades also announced the targeting of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the areas of incursion in the center of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

It also said that its fighters took control of an Israeli military drone while it was carrying out a mission in central Gaza.

Additionally, Al-Quds published a video of what it said was an artillery operation against Israeli soldiers and vehicles that were penetrating into the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The video showed the vehicles being monitored during their incursion into the operation area and targeted with mortar shells between December 12 and 15.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets the enemy’s command and control site in the Netzarim axis with 107 missiles.

“Qassam fighters managed to snipe a Zionist soldier and directly hit him in the Tawam area north of Gaza City.

“An Israeli troop carrier was blown up by a Shawath bomb near the Martyr Imad Aql Mosque, east of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“A Qassam fighter managed to kill an Israeli soldier next to a Merkava tank, seize his weapon, and throw two hand grenades into the tank west of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We took control of a Zionist drone while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)