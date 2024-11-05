‘Trust Has Cracked’ – Netanyahu Fires Yoav Gallant

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Netanyahu explained that a “crisis of confidence” had gradually developed between him and Gallant, preventing effective management of Israel’s war efforts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed on Tuesday Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, announcing the appointment of Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz as Israel’s new defense minister. Gideon Sa’ar will assume the role of foreign minister.

The prime minister expressed optimism that this reshuffle would foster a more cooperative and aligned cabinet.

“There needs to be full trust between the prime minister and defense minister … I regret that in the last few months, this trust has cracked,” Netanayahu’s office said in a statement.

This decision marks the second time Netanyahu has dismissed Gallant.

The first instance occurred in March 2023, when Netanyahu removed him over disagreements about controversial judicial reforms.

However, massive protests erupted across Israel in response, drawing hundreds of thousands of demonstrators who opposed the dismissal. Facing intense pressure from public outcry, Netanyahu eventually reversed his decision.

In his initial reaction to the dismissal, Gallant posted on social media on Tuesday, saying that “the security of the State of Israel always was, and will always remain, my life’s mission.”

In response to the dismissal, former Israeli War Council member Benny Gantz voiced strong criticism, describing it as a “political dismissal” that compromises Israel’s national security for political gains.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed Netanyahu’s decision, stating that a complete and decisive victory in the war could not be achieved with Gallant in the position of defense minister.

The US administration has not yet publicly commented on the development. However, prior reports quoted Israeli officials as saying that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had expressed concern over the move.

