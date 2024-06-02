Escalation with Hezbollah – Two Civilians Killed in Israeli Raid in South Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah launched on Sunday a drone attack on the Israeli Yardun barracks in the occupied Golan Heights.

In a statement, Hezbollah announced that its fighters conducted an air assault with a squadron of attack drones on the headquarters of the Military Gathering Battalion in the Yardun Barracks in the occupied Golan, near the Lebanese border.

The statement detailed that the attack targeted the Iron Dome radar along with Israeli soldiers and officers, resulting in the destruction of the radar and casualties among the Israeli forces.

The Israeli army acknowledged the attack and reportedly retaliated by bombing several towns in southern Lebanon.

Two Civilians Killed

The Lebanese Civil Defense reported on Sunday that two civilians were killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Houla in southern Lebanon.

The official Lebanese News Agency also reported that the Israeli occupation army carried out airstrikes on the outskirts of Hanawiya, Ramiya, and Baraashit, causing significant damage to property, infrastructure, and uninhabited homes.

According to the agency, Bint Jbeil was subjected to an air attack on Saturday night, with Israeli aircraft targeting Al-Nabiyah Square or the commercial market in the city, dropping two air-to-surface missiles that caused extensive damage to buildings, shops, and homes.

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced that it conducted an air strike on the Baalbek area in eastern Lebanon.

Additionally, in southern Lebanon, several people, including children, were injured due to Israeli bombings targeting multiple towns.

This followed Hezbollah’s earlier announcement of bombing Israeli sites and shooting down an Israeli Hermes 900 drone.

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

