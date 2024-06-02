West Bank Update – Two Youths Killed, Several Detained, Towns Raided by Israeli Forces

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since October 7, has risen to 521, including 131 children, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Two Palestinian youths have been shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank town of Jericho.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, Israeli forces raided the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp on Saturday night and opened fire on two youths near the western cemetery.

One of the youths, Ahmed Hamidat, 15, was killed and Mohammed Al-Baytar, 17, was injured but succumbed to his wounds early on Sunday. Al-Baytar was arrested after medical teams were prevented from reaching him.

Al-Baytar was transported in critical condition by the Israeli forces to a hospital in occupied Jerusalem, where he died.

Raids on Towns

Israeli occupation forces have stormed several towns in the occupied territory including the town of Jaba’, south of Jenin and Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (Al Khalil).

In Jaba’, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians, Baraa Malaysha and Adnan Khaliliya.

Illegal Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian homes in the village of Madaman in the occupied West Bank. Following the attack, Israeli forces stormed the village. Footage shared by the Quds News Network (QNN) showed military vehicles speeding through the town’s streets.

Several Arrested

Israeli forces overnight and into Sunday morning detained 15 Palestinians in operations in several areas in the occupied West Bank, according to WAFA.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a joint statement that the arrest operations took place across the governorates of Jenin, Hebron, Bethlehem, and Nablus.

The total number of Palestinians arrested in the occupied West Bank has risen to over 8,985 since October 7, 2023, reported WAFA.

Home Demolished

Occupation forces also demolished the home of Ghassan al-Atrash in the village of Al-Walaja, southwest of Jerusalem on Sunday.

Khader Al-Araj, the head of the Al-Walaja Village Council, said a large contingent of Israeli soldiers, accompanied by a military bulldozer, broke into the Ain Juwaiza neighborhood of the village, according to WAFA. They proceeded to demolish the home of Al-Atrash, a local resident, which measured approximately 120 square meters.

Al-Araj said Israeli occupation authorities frequently employ such measures to harass residents and pressure them to leave the village, citing flimsy pretexts for the demolitions.

Israeli authorities refuse to permit virtually any Palestinian construction in Area C, which constitutes 60 per cent of the occupied West Bank and falls under full Israeli military rule, reported WAFA. This forced residents to build without obtaining rarely-granted permits to provide shelters for their families.

Farmland Set Alight

Illegal Jewish settlers meanwhile set fire to agricultural land in the village of Duma, south of Nablus, reported WAFA.

Suleiman Dawabsheh, head of the Duma Village Council, said settlers started fires in the farmland west of the village, which is planted with olive trees and wheat crops.

Dawabsheh said the settlers prevented the villagers from accessing the burning land.

In a previous incident, about two months ago, settlers burned the same area. At the time, Israeli occupation forces did not allow civil defense teams to approach and extinguish the fire, said WAFA.

(PC, WAFA)