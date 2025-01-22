Resistance Uncovers Israeli Spy Devices Hidden in Gaza – Reports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance engineers in Gaza uncover Israeli surveillance devices hidden in power banks and hospital equipment, turning the tables on espionage efforts.

Engineers from the Palestinian resistance security apparatus in Gaza have uncovered concealed surveillance equipment planted by Israeli forces before their withdrawal from Gaza City.

Citing the Al-Hares security platform, Al-Jazeera reported that a sophisticated intelligence operation revealed camouflaged spying components embedded in power bank phone chargers.

Al-Hares described the devices found today as a significant intelligence asset, stating that they would support vital resistance projects and turn Israeli plans into opportunities to strengthen the Resistance.

Earlier reports confirmed the seizure of spy equipment within a Gaza hospital, which had been used to monitor civilian movements for potential targeting.

⚡️BREAKING: A network of espionage devices in one of the hospitals in Gaza City, intended by Israel to monitor citizens’ movements in preparation for targeting them. Information was received from a citizen about an “unusual-looking building block” in one of the hospitals in… pic.twitter.com/6INvEUqc0S — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) December 25, 2024

Last December, Palinfo reported that the Palestinian resistance security agency had seized Israeli spy devices in a hospital in Gaza City.

According to Palinfo, at the time, a security official revealed that he received information from a citizen of an abnormal “building stone” in one of the hospitals in Gaza, which had been previously stormed by Israeli forces.

After inspecting the room, it was discovered that the “building stone” had been specially reshaped to hide a spy device connected to another device inside the hospital’s perimeter, which was equipped with a hidden camera.

Resistance Fighters Warned amid Ceasefire

In light of the recent ceasefire agreement, Al-Hares issued security advisories to Resistance fighters. It emphasized heightened caution, noting that Israeli forces are gathering intelligence to update their target database.

The platform urged Resistance members to avoid leaving critical positions without adhering to strict security measures and to refrain from using unsafe communication methods to prevent detection.

“Its easy to be a warrior, but it’s difficult to be like the people of Gaza.” Resistance fighters bow in respect to the Palestinian people, who were resilient against a year of Israel’s relentless extermination war. pic.twitter.com/XjIcRhhvUh — red. (@redstreamnet) January 19, 2025

The ceasefire between the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas and Israel came into effect last Sunday. Its first phase will span 42 days, followed by negotiations for subsequent phases.

Israel’s Genocide

The Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 47,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 111,091 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

