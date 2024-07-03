‘Zionism is a Failed Experiment’ – Roger Waters Tells Piers Morgan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Outspoken activist and musician Roger Waters has said Zionism is a failed experiment and reiterated his position that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.

In an interview aired with talk show host Piers Morgan on Tuesday, 81-year-old Waters said he believed Israel was at a point where it should say “We’re sorry, it was a terrible mistake, just look at what’s happened, this is obviously a completely failed experiment. Zionism, the whole thing, is a failed experiment.

“And we’re going to leave you to live your lives in your country maybe a few of us will stay or maybe we’ll all stay but we all have to live together with equal rights.”

''I wake up every morning in tears over Gaza, I'll do what's right until I die'' Roger Waters Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored yesterday, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Water said he'd always do what's right by continuing to support Palestinian rights and added that he wakes up… pic.twitter.com/ahuvP03QNH — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐦 (@Malcolm_Ishmeal) July 3, 2024

The Pink Floyd co-founder, who has been speaking out against Israel’s war on Gaza since it began on October 7, said: “Let’s not forget where all this started. It started in May… the 15th of May,1948. It’s one set of people trying to steal a whole land from another set of people.”

He said Palestinians “have a right to fight back” against the oppressor.

“If somebody invades your country, kicks all your people out of their homes, steals everything and is stealing all your land and occupies all your land for 75 years, you have an absolute right to armed resistance against that invader,” he added.

Antisemitism Allegations

Refuting accusations of anti-semitism, Waters said: “I’m not antisemitic even very faintly at any part of my body, let alone my core.”

He added that he “very rarely” thinks about whether somebody is of the Jewish faith or not, “and I’ve known obviously thousands of people who are Jewish all my life.”

On more than one occasion during the interview, Waters referred to Israel’s ongoing genocide in the besieged enclave that has, to date, killed up to 37,925 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Roger Waters brilliantly and movingly denounced and exposed the atrocities of the Israeli regime and, in the process, humiliated the loudmouth, Piers Morgan. Waters exemplifies the principle that great art is rooted in a rebellion against oppression.https://t.co/dET6LuR7AN — David North (@DavidNorthWSWS) July 2, 2024

“They’re committing genocide. They’re killing every single Palestinian,” he said.

Later he reiterated, “The oppressor, the State of Israel, is committing genocide on a whole people.”

‘Israeli Lobby’

Earlier this year, German music company BMG was reportedly set to part ways with Waters over his criticism of Israel and support for Palestinian rights, according to Variety Magazine.

The musician himself spoke of being “fired” by BMG in a video with Glenn Greenwald last year, reported the magazine. It said the musician “characterized his split with the company as the result of pressure from pro-Israeli interests toward BMG’s parent company Bertelsmann…”

Waters told Piers “When I take my stand for human rights, I’m not mucking around, I’m serious about it, and I don’t care what they throw at me. And we know who I’m talking about, and they are very powerful.”

Asked who he was referring to, the rights activist said: “The Israeli lobby, obviously. Well actually, it’s not just the Israeli lobby, it’s the war machine as well, it’s the war lobby.”

UN’s Declaration of Rights

Waters stressed that the “platform upon which I stand by and large is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights” by the United Nations.

“I’ve taken them to heart,” he said, “and it is my belief that we the people of the world should observe those basic rights for all our brothers and sisters all over the world, irrespective of their ethnicity or religion.”

At a music concert for Palestine with fellow artists Yusuf Islam and Lowkey in London last month, Waters said “I’m sure many of you, like me, live on the brink of tears.

“We live on that uncomfortable edge, on the brink of tears because we feel empathy for our brothers and sisters in Gaza and the other occupied territories in Palestine,” he told the crowd.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,925 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,141 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)