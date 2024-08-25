GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Launches ‘Large-Scale’ Retaliatory Attack on Israel – Day 324

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At dawn on Sunday, the Lebanese group Hezbollah launched what it described as a “large-scale” retaliatory attack, targeting numerous Israeli positions. The attack was anticipated soon following Israel’s assassination of top Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr, on July 30, and, one day later, Hamas’ top political leader Ismail Haniyeh. The attack came amid ceasefire talks in Egypt, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of attempting to thwart repeatedly. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,334 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,356 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, August 25, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Air France cancels its flights to Israel today

JORDAN STATE AGENCY: Royal Jordanian Airlines suspended flights to Beirut on Sunday “due to the current situation.”

LEBANESE PM: The ministerial emergency committee will meet this morning to discuss developments in the past hours.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Mossad chief David Barnea will lead an Israeli delegation to Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo on Sunday.

NYT (citing senior US OFFICIAL): Israel will bear the brunt of any defense against Hezbollah attacks.

HEZBOLLAH: The Lebanese Hezbollah said that its military operation for today has been completed and accomplished.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israel sent messages to several parties that the military operation at this stage is over unless surprises occur.

HEZBOLLAH: All attack drones were launched at the designated times and crossed the border towards their targets from multiple paths. The enemy’s claims about preemptive action and disrupting the resistance’s attack are empty claims.

Sunday, August 25, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Tel Aviv Municipality decided to open all shelters in light of developments in northern Israel.

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: Hezbollah was planning to target mainly northern Israel and some targets in central Israel.

LEBANESE STATE NEWS AGENCY: An Israeli air strike on a car in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam on Sunday killed one person.

NETANYAHU: The army is working with great force to eliminate threats.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Hezbollah planned to strike a strategic facility in Tel Aviv.

ISRAELI ARMY: about 100 Air Force warplanes carried out raids on Lebanese targets, destroying thousands of Hezbollah missile launchers.

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli soldier was killed and another was injured in the southern Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters carried out an air strike against a specific Israeli military target that will be announced later.

YOAV GALLANT: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour state of emergency across the country, starting at 6 a.m. Sunday (03:00 GMT), after the military announced it was launching strikes in Lebanon to prevent a “major attack” by Hezbollah.

Sunday, August 25, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

GANTZ: The leader of the National Unity camp, Benny Gantz, said that they stand united against Hezbollah and that the government and the army have full and absolute support.

WALLA: We are preparing to face an attack not only from Lebanon.

Sunday, August 25, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: The weekly meeting of the Israeli government scheduled for today, Sunday, has been postponed due to current security developments.

CHANNEL 12 (citing security official): All Haifa beaches closed to Israelis in light of the security situation.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Estimates in Israel indicate that Hezbollah is preparing to launch about 1,000 rockets deep into Israel.

HEZBOLLAH: The first phase of our operations against Israel was completed with complete success. The first stage included targeting enemy barracks and sites to facilitate the passage of drones towards their desired target deep inside the entity.

ISRAELI MILITARY SPOKESMAN: Dozens of warplanes continue their attacks on southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: It was decided to impose partial restrictions on the northern and southern Golan Heights, the Galilee, the Jordan Valley, the Carmel, and the greater Tel Aviv area.

AXIOS: President Joe Biden is closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: We are monitoring a large-scale attack by Hezbollah.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israelis were injured in the areas of Nahariya and Acre in northern Israel as a result of rockets fired by Hezbollah.

HEZBOLLAH: We have launched an attack with a large number of drones towards the depth of Israel.

ISRAEL HAYOM: The electricity was cut off in the coastal city of Acre in northern Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: air raid sirens sounded in Safed and the surrounding areas, and a building was hit in the Western Galilee.

Sunday, August 25, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICES: The Israeli ambulance announced raising the state of alert and deploying several crews throughout Israel in light of Hezbollah operations.

CHANNEL 12: several rockets were launched from Lebanon and fell in the Mount Meron area in the Upper Galilee.

AL-JAZEERA: Ben Gurion Airport was closed, and all flights to and from Israel were halted.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The security team was called to an emergency meeting this Sunday morning.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding non-stop in various parts of northern Israel.

ISRAELI ARMY: We ask the population to prepare for a response from Hezbollah.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the Western Galilee, northern Israel.

Sunday, August 25, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft are flying intensively in the skies of Gaza City, accompanied by violent shelling of the Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of the city.

(The Palestine Chronicle)