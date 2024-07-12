GAZA LIVE BLOG: Missiles from Syria, Lebanon | Israeli Army Withdraws from Tal Al-Hawa | ‘Leading Israel to Destruction’ – Day 280

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Rockets were fired from Lebanon at Metulla in the Upper Galilee, and electricity was cut off in the entire area. Meanwhile, fires broke out in the occupied Golan Heights after a missile was fired from Syria. The Gaza Civil Defense announced that the Israeli army forces are withdrawing from areas in Tal al-Hawa and al-Sina’a Street and that its crews are retrieving the bodies from those areas. Israeli politician Avigdor Lieberman said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lead Israel to destruction.

Friday, July 12, 11:00 am (Gmt+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Lebanese Hezbollah said it targeted the espionage equipment of Israeli military and reconnaissance crews in the settlement of Metula, “leading to its destruction.”

CHANNEL 12: Two buildings in the Medulla area in the Upper Galilee were hit by anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon.

CHINA: The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged Israel to stop its military operations as soon as possible and effectively protect civilians.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted northwest of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, July 12, 10:00 Am (Gmt+2)

CHANNEL 12: Two rockets were fired from Lebanon at Metulla in the Upper Galilee, and electricity was cut off in the entire area.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Civil Defense in Gaza reported the recovery of the bodies from one family in the industrial square west of Gaza City.

ISRAELI ARMY: We bombed a military site in southern Syria.

Friday, July 12, 09:00 Am (Gmt+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Israeli army forces are withdrawing from areas in Tal al-Hawa and al-Sina’a Street and our crews are moving to retrieve the bodies from those areas.

MAARIV POLL: 43% of participants support Gantz as prime minister, compared to 38% for Netanyahu.

HAARETZ: Channel 13 is witnessing a “purge” of opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which began with the cancellation of a popular program presented by investigative journalist Raviv Drucker.

Friday, July 12, 08:00 Am (Gmt+2)

LIEBERMAN: Netanyahu is leading Israel to destruction and does not know how to manage anything.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery continues to shell the Al-Maghraqa area and the north of the Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, July 12, 07:00 Am (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announces the death of an officer in Unit 9308 during battles on the northern front.

Friday, July 12, 06:00 Am (Gmt+2)

BIDEN: “I will not provide Israel with 2,000-pound bombs that cannot be used in Gaza or any other populated area without causing humanitarian tragedy and damage”.

Friday, July 12, 05:00 Am (Gmt+2)

AMBREY: A merchant ship reported two explosions about 21 nautical miles west of Mokha, Yemen.

Friday, July 12, 03:00 Am (Gmt+2)

BIDEN: We are working to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

ERDOGAN: Türkiye will not cooperate with Israel within NATO.

Friday, July 12, 02:00 Am (Gmt+2)

PENTAGON: The United States will soon remove a floating water platform it built off the coast of Gaza “to deliver aid to the Palestinian enclave” that has suffered from repeated problems.

Friday, July 12, 01:00 Am (Gmt+2)

CHANNEL 13: Fires broke out in the Golan Heights after a missile was fired from Syria.

Friday, July 12, 12:00 Am (Gmt+2)

MOSSAD CHIEF: without Netanyahu’s principles we will not return the prisoners, so military pressure on Gaza must be doubled.

