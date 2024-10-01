‘Crushing Response’ – Iran Strikes Dozens of Targets throughout Israel with Hundreds of Ballistic Missiles

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The long-anticipated Iranian retaliation to the Israeli assassination of Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh and Lebanese leader Hassan Nasrallah was more decisive than expected.

Hundreds of Iranian missiles rained all over Israel on Tuesday, though reportedly aiming for military and strategic targets.

The Iranian missiles, many of which have reached their intended targets, seemed to be concentrated in two major areas: the Tel Aviv-Yaffa region and the Naqab, where many Israeli military bases are situated.

The full impact of the Iranian retaliation is yet to be understood. However, the massive explosions were watched live on television, and eyewitnesses throughout the country have reported to have heard loud booms resulting from Iranian missiles hitting the ground.

Iranian missiles hit ground targets in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/CcFRcFHkFZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 1, 2024

Unlike the previous Iranian retaliatory attack on Israel on April 13, the latest Iranian operation seemed to be larger in terms of scope and more precise in its targets.

It was also obvious that the several layers of the anti-missile Israeli defense systems have failed at intercepting a large number of Iranian ballistic missiles.

According to the Israeli army, sirens were activated in nearly 1,500 areas throughout the country.

Initially, Israeli media said that about 100 Iranian missiles were fired toward Israel. The number, however, kept increasing and only one hour after the Iranian attack, the estimated number of missiles had reached nearly 400, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli army has said that the sirens have affected 10 million Israelis throughout the country, meaning that the geographic scope of the Iranian attack covered the entirety of Israel.

Particularly interesting is that sirens were also sounding in the so-called Gaza envelope region, in southern Israel. This means that for the first time, sirens in that area were activated due to rockets or missiles fired from outside Gaza.

Thousands of Iranians rushed to the streets in celebration of the Iranian retaliation, carrying pictures, and posters of Palestinian leader Haniyeh and the recently assassinated leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

📹The Israeli Iron Dome failed to intercept Iranian missiles hitting military bases in Israel. pic.twitter.com/L3VwHcsroc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 1, 2024

Both leaders were killed by Israel on July 31 and September 27 respectively. They were among many Palestinian, Lebanese and Iranian leaders and commanders who were killed in Israeli operations in the last few months.

The recent assassination of Nasrallah in particular had revived Israel’s sense of triumphalism, renewing hopes among Israelis that Netanyahu has managed to restore Israel’s so-called deterrence against its enemies.

Despite threats by Israeli leaders and extremist ministers, following the Iranian attack, it has become clear that Netanyahu’s recent victories in Lebanon were short-lived.

Immediately following the attack, US President Joe Biden has reportedly held a meeting with vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris from the Situation Room.

US Warning

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that earlier on Tuesday Washington had informed Israel that it was monitoring Iranian preparations to launch missiles toward the country.

The New York Times, citing Israeli officials, reported that the Iranian attack would likely include both drones and ballistic missiles aimed at Israel.

Iranian missiles hit ground targets in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/CcFRcFHkFZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 1, 2024

Similarly, the Wall Street Journal quoted a Pentagon official, saying, “We have observed an increase in readiness and the movement of missile launchers by Iran over the past day.”

NBC News reported that White House and Pentagon officials expect Iran to target military and government sites in Israel, rather than civilian locations. Israeli officials have confirmed that the anticipated attack is likely to target three military air bases and an intelligence headquarters north of Tel Aviv within the next 12 hours.

‘Violent Attacks’

For its part, however, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard issued a statement on Monday, announcing that “in response to the assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Martyr General Abbas Nilforoushan, we have begun striking important military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories with dozens of rockets.”

“If the zionist regime responds to the operation, it will face violent attacks,” the statement added.

The skies over Israel as Iranian missiles rain down over Israel. pic.twitter.com/8ob8x1P5p7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 1, 2024

Iran’s mission at the United Nations also issued a statement saying that “Iran’s legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime—which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran—has been duly carried out.”

“Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime,” the statement added.

The timing of the operation was also particularly interesting as it took place immediately following several Palestinian operations in Jaffa, resulting in the death of eight Israelis and the wounding of at least ten others, according to Israeli medical sources.

This is a developing story .. For all updates follow our live blog.

(The Palestine Chronicle)