Fourth Phase: Yemen Warns Global Shipping Firms as Famine Worsens in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yemeni Armed Forces threaten to target ships linked to Israeli ports amid deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Eilat Port’s collapse.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Yahya Saree issued a stark warning on Sunday, urging all international shipping companies to immediately halt operations with Israeli ports.

He declared that vessels linked to companies violating this directive will be targeted by Yemeni missiles and drones—regardless of where they are headed—so long as they remain within striking range.

Saree called on world governments to pressure Israel to end its military campaign and lift the siege on Gaza, warning that continued escalation can only be avoided through action, not silence.

He emphasized that Yemen’s actions stem from a “moral and humanitarian obligation” in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deteriorate. The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that only 73 aid trucks entered the besieged Strip on Sunday—an amount it described as “grossly inadequate” amid worsening famine conditions.

The statement added that some aid was dropped into active combat zones, making retrieval dangerous, and claimed much of it was looted while Israeli forces looked on. The office further criticized the airdrop operations, saying the combined contents of the latest three drops didn’t match the cargo of even two aid trucks.

“These operations are a farce,” the statement read, accusing the international community of complicity through empty promises and misleading narratives.

On July 15, the Yemeni military renewed its warning to international companies operating in ports located in occupied Palestine, cautioning that their vessels could become targets if they continue such activity.

Yemen confirmed it is maintaining its naval blockade on Israeli shipping in both the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, framing it as part of a wider military campaign in support of Gaza.

In a statement, Saree emphasized that Yemeni operations will persist without interruption until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the blockade on Palestinians is lifted.

Yemen’s maritime blockade has already caused significant economic repercussions in Israel. The Israeli business outlet The Marker reported that Eilat Port will completely shut down operations starting Sunday after the city’s municipality froze its bank accounts due to millions of shekels in debt.

The port has faced near-total paralysis since November 2023, when Yemen began its naval blockade on ships heading to Israel, which drastically reduced revenue and crippled commercial activity.

According to The Marker, Eilat Municipality froze the port’s accounts because of massive outstanding debts, effectively bringing all port operations to a standstill.

Earlier reports from The Marker revealed that Eilat Port’s revenue had plummeted by 80% in 2024, as international shipping companies avoided the Red Sea route due to Yemen’s blockade, imposed in solidarity with Gaza.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)