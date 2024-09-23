GAZA LIVE BLOG: 100 Killed in Lebanon | Massacre in Central Gaza | China: Leave Israel – Day 353

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army bombed a house in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing and wounding several people. The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israel launched more than 80 raids on several areas in the Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon. China called on its citizens to leave Israel as soon as possible, according to Israeli media. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,455 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,878 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, September 23, 3:30 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens are now sounding in the settlement of Margaliot.

The Golan Regional Council announced the closure of several roads and intersections in the area. Residents of northern Golan Heights and the entire Galilee are required to be near protected areas

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 41,455 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,878 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LEBANESE INTERIOR MINISTRY: Government schools and institutes will be opened to accommodate those displaced from the southern region due to the extensive and ongoing Israeli raids since this morning.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Seven people have been injured since this morning as a result of rockets fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon falling on northern Israel.

DANIEL HAGARI: The situation on the northern front is very difficult. We have one mission, which is to bring back the people of the North, and we will do whatever it takes.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Air Force has now begun launching the third wave of raids since this morning on southern Lebanon.

KIRYAT SHMONA MUNICIPALITY: Kiryat Shmona Municipality asked residents to stay near protected areas until further notice

Monday, September 23, 2:30 pm (GMT+2)

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: 100 Lebanese were killed and more than 400 wounded as a result of Israeli raids.

CHANNEL 12: The Haifa Municipality extended the suspension of work in educational institutions until tomorrow.

HAARETZ: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still seeking to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Galant and install an ally from the Likud party to take over the ministry.

REUTERS: Lebanon received about 80,000 suspected Israeli call attempts asking people to evacuate.

ISRAELI ARMY: We detected the launch of 35 rockets towards Safed and areas in the Lower Galilee

Monday, September 23, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Israeli raids on southern towns led to the killing of 50 people and the injury of 300, including children, women and paramedics.

POLITICO: Israel’s battle with Hezbollah is fueling fears of regional war and putting Biden’s priorities at risk.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed with missiles the Northern Corps reserve headquarters and the Galilee Division reserve base at the Amiad base.

CHANNEL 13: Five Israelis were injured when a rocket fell near the Golani Junction in the Lower Galilee.

ISRAEL HAYOM: 25 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel in the recent attack.

AL-JAZEERA: UNIFIL asks its staff in Lebanon to leave the area south of the Litani River.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The Lebanese Minister of Education ordered the closure of schools and universities today, Monday, and tomorrow, Tuesday, in the South, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

KREMLIN: The situation in the Middle East is deteriorating daily, and that tensions are increasing.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Dozens of rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Lebanon directs hospitals in the south and east to devote themselves to treating the wounded of the Israeli aggression.

Monday, September 23, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids on the towns of Majdal Silm, Toura, Qleileh, Haris, on the Jabour Heights, Jabal al-Rayhan areas, Aita al-Jabal, Rashad, Tabari, Kafr Hatta and Abbasiya in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Sirens are sounding in Alkush in Western Galilee.

LEBANESE PM: The continued Israeli aggression on Lebanon is a war of extermination and a plan aimed at destroying villages and towns. We call on the United Nations, the Security Council, and influential countries to stand with the truth and deter aggression.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in dozens of areas in the Upper and Lower Galilee

AL-MAYADEEN: Intense rocket barrages are now being launched from Lebanon towards the vicinity of Safed.

Monday, September 23, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

IRANIAN FM: The Iranian FM accused Israel of trying to drag Iran and America into war, saying that “the Zionist entity seeks to drag Iran and other parties, especially the United States, into the circle of war.”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We ambushed a column of Zionist vehicles in a pre-planned ambush on the supply line of the forces advancing east of Rafah city.

AP (citing Israeli official): Israel is focusing on air operations, and has no immediate plans for a ground operation.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: 13 people were injured in Israeli raids on the towns of Al-Malikiyah and Jabal Al-Batm in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens are sounding in several towns in the Upper Galilee.

AL-JAZEERA: the Israeli army launched raids on the towns of Houla, Majdal Silm, Taloussa and Al-Sawana in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Air Force has launched another wave of attacks on southern Lebanon.

Monday, September 23, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Air Force will launch a large-scale attack in Lebanon during the afternoon.

GALLANT(cited in Channel 12): This is a new phase in the fighting and we must remain calm.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: one person was killed and six others were injured in Israeli raids on the outskirts of the city of Hermel, east of Lebanon.

PALINFO: The Israeli occupation army stormed a Palestinian school in the city of Salfit, north of the occupied West Bank, and detained students and teachers at the school.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli forces shot a person working at the Beit Jibrin Israeli military base in the city of Hebron after he allegedly attempted to stab a soldier.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians, including children, were injured as a result of an Israeli drone attack on the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens were sounding in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings and Beit Hillel due to suspected drone infiltration.

ISRAELI FM: Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz vowed to continue attacks against Lebanon until “the threat against Israeli citizens is removed and the residents of the north return safely to their homes”.

Monday, September 23, 09:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Nine people are still missing until after one of the bodies was pulled out this morning from the site of the aggression on the southern suburb of Beirut.

ISRAELI MEDIA: China calls on its citizens to leave Israel as soon as possible

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: 8 Palestinians, including two women and 5 children, were killed as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house and a school housing displaced people in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a gathering of citizens in the vicinity of Hassan al-Banna Mosque in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Israeli occupation army bombed the home of a Palestinian family in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the towns of Ma’aliya and Tarshiha in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, following suspicions of a drone infiltration.

MAARIV (citing retired Israeli Maj. Gen. Gershon Hacohen): Israel may be “forced” to make a ground incursion into Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing Israeli Home Front Command): We face a day of intense fighting with Hezbollah.

LEBANESE NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY: Israel launched more than 80 raids on several areas in the Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon.

Monday, September 23, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army launched a series of raids on the towns of Mays al-Jabal, Aitaroun, Houla, Taybeh, Markaba, Bani Hayyan, the Jabal al-Rayhan area, and the Iqlim al-Tuffah heights in southern Lebanon.

Monday, September 23, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces launched two raids on Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, without initial reports of the number of martyrs and wounded.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in Upper Galilee.

Monday, September 23, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted the Golani Brigade’s observation base in occupied Palestine with drones.”

Monday, September 23, 04:15 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army bombed a house in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing and wounding several people.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces arrested about 60 citizens during a campaign of large-scale raids in the town of Haris, west of Salfit city in the occupied West Bank.

(The Palestine Chronicle)