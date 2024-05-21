Biden Denies Genocide as Gaza Civilian Death Toll Grows

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians, most of them children and women, were killed, and others injured, at dawn Tuesday, in various parts of the Strip.

US President Joe Biden strongly defended Israel on Monday, saying Israeli forces are not committing genocide in Gaza. “What’s happening in Gaza is not genocide. We reject that,” he said at a Jewish American Heritage Month event at the White House, according to Reuters news agency.

Meanwhile, the massive death toll of Palestinian civilians in Gaza continues to grow.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Airstrikes targeted the north of the Bureij refugee camp and the east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that three people were killed and others were injured as a result of the occupation aircraft targeting a house owned by the Al-Kahlot family in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

One Palestinian was killed and others were injured as a result of a missile strike that targeted two homes belonging to Abu Amer and Abu Tair families, east of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

There are still missing people under the rubble of the two destroyed homes.

The Israeli occupation military navy fired machine guns towards the sea of the city of Khan Yunis.

Ambulance and civil defense crews recovered a number of casualties as a result of gunfire from a quadcopter aircraft on a group of citizens behind the Association for the Disabled on the Palestinian-Egyptian border, south of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation aircraft carried out a series of raids on the northern area of Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing and injuring dozens.

The Israeli occupation army artillery continued to bomb various areas in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of injured people arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after an Israeli bombing of a house in the center of the Bureij camp.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,562 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,652 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, WAFA)