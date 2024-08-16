Hezbollah’s ‘Imad 4’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 315

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah released a video on Friday titled ‘Our Mountains are Our Treasures’ showing a missile launch facility called ‘Imad 4’.

The video displays the ‘Imad 4’ facility and the many rocket launchers and military equipment it contains with a recorded message by Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, translated into both English and Hebrew.

“The resistance in Lebanon today, in its possession of weapons, equipment and capabilities, members, cadres, ability, expertise and experience, and also faith and determination, courage and will, is stronger than at any time since its launch in the region,” the message says.

“These targets are in our possession and the coordinates are in our hands, and these missiles are placed, deployed, and focused on targets and in perfect secrecy,” it continues.

“The resistance now possesses precision and non-precision missiles, along with its weapons capabilities, so that if Israel imposes a war on Lebanon, Israel will face a destiny and reality it didn’t expect any day,” Nasrallah said.

Watch: Saraya Al-Quds showcases footage of the targeting of two zionist tanks with RBG rockets south of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city.

Al-Aqsa Flood. Translation notes:

0:31 – "He destroyed it!"

0:44 – "In the name of Allah, may He guide your aim."

0:49 -… pic.twitter.com/QhK5TkdHcj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 15, 2024

“War with us extends across all of Palestine, from the Lebanese border to the Jordanian border, to the Red Sea, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat”, he concluded.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Watch: A building in which enemy soldiers are fortified targeted by a suicide drone east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy forces positioned in the Netzarim axis with short-range 114mm Rajoom rockets.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the Mivtahim complex with 114 mm short-range Rajoom rockets.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombed the Nirim military site with short-range Rajoom rockets of 114mm caliber.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“In cooperation with Abdul Qader Al-Husseini groups, we bombed gatherings of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Netzarim axis with 107mm rockets.”

Hezbollah military media published a video titled "Our Mountains, Our Treasures." The video shows an underground missile facility named "Imad 4." pic.twitter.com/l6wtOnNq68 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 16, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance is carrying out a series of operations against positions and deployments of the Israeli enemy’s army along the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Friday, 16-08-2024, as follows:

“1. At 13:15, targeting a fortified position where Israeli enemy soldiers were positioned at the Birkat Risha site with guided weapons, hitting it directly and inflicting confirmed casualties.

At 14:40, targeting Israeli enemy soldiers deployed around the Metat barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. At 16:30, targeting Israeli enemy soldiers deployed around the Jal Al-Deir site with Falaq missiles. At 17:35, targeting the Al-Assi site with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit. Targeting buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Netua settlement with appropriate weapons in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes. Launching an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the headquarters of the armored battalion of the 188th Brigade at the Rawia barracks, targeting the positions and locations of its officers and soldiers, achieving precise hits and inflicting confirmed casualties, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes. Targeting buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Metulla settlement with appropriate weapons in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially in the town of Kfar Kila. At 22:50, targeting Israeli enemy artillery positions in Zaoura with rocket weapons.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)