14 Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Syria – Iran Condemns Aggression

At least 14 people were killed in an Isreali airstrike in Syria. (Photo: via social media)

According to Syrian official media, the Israeli attack targeted the outskirts of Masyaf, with air defenses intercepting several missiles. 

At least 14 people were killed and 43 others were wounded on Monday morning in an Israeli airstrike on the Masyaf region in the Hama countryside, the Syrian News Agency reported.

Syrian state television reported that a large fire broke out in the Hayr Abbas area of the Hama countryside as a result of the Israeli aggression.

The strikes were said to have hit the Scientific Research Center and defense laboratory facilities near Masyaf.

The Syrian Ministry of Information stated that air defenses were responding to multiple attacks in the central region. Syrian media reported that Israel had launched around 15 airstrikes in the area.

Meanwhile, Israel’s official channel reported that the Israeli Air Force had conducted five raids overnight and into Monday morning, targeting sites in Syria, including a facility in Masyaf believed to be involved in the development of weapons of mass destruction.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli attack on Syrian territory, accusing Israel of committing crimes beyond Palestine. 

The ministry criticized Israel’s attempts to associate events in the occupied Palestinian territories with Iran as a distraction from reality.

Tehran also urged Israel’s supporters to stop arming the country.

Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in Syria over recent years, aiming to prevent Iran from establishing a military foothold there. 

Despite repeated vows of retaliation from Syrian authorities, no substantial response has been made. 

In early April, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus, killing Iranian military advisors, which led to a retaliatory attack from Tehran against Israel.

