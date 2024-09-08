‘Your Pistol Vs. Their Armies’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 338

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Shortly after a Jordanian man, Maher al-Jazi, opened fire, killing three Israeli occupation army officers at the Karameh (Allenby Bridge) Crossing, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, issued a statement.

Although brief, the statement reflected the strategic importance of the attack in the view of Palestinian resistance.

“The Jordanian hero’s pistol in supporting our Al-Aqsa and our people was more effective than massive armies and a stacked military arsenal,” Abu Obeida said.

The comparison between al-Jazi’s pistol and “massive armies” was a direct reference to the failure of official Arab militaries to take any action that could deter Israel and end the Gaza genocide.

The full statement is included below. Also below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

Three Israelis were killed on Sunday in a shooting at the Allenby Bridge crossing, referred to as the Karameh Border Crossing on the Palestinian side, which connects Jordan and the occupied West Bank. https://t.co/mMcGzXyvH2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 8, 2024

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman, Abu Obeida:

“We congratulate the heroic and qualitative operation at the Karama crossing carried out by the Jordanian martyr, the hero Maher Al-Jazi, one of the heroes of Al-Aqsa Flood.

“The Jordanian hero’s pistol in supporting our Al-Aqsa and our people was more effective than massive armies and a stacked military arsenal.

“The operation expresses the conscience of our nation, the consequences of Al-Aqsa Flood, and the nightmare that awaits the zionist entity from the heroes of our nation.

“Our fighters in their combat positions, ambush points, and frontiers in the Gaza Strip performed the funeral prayer in absentia for the martyr hero of the operation.”

🚨ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: The three Israelis critically wounded at the Allenby Crossing succumbed to their wounds. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/qZvMWVuapZ pic.twitter.com/RLHnIHguHO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 8, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters in Jenin confront the enemy forces on various axes of fighting and shower the occupation forces and military vehicles with barrages of bullets and explosive devices.

“Our fighters from the Silat Al-Harithiya group in Jenin confronted the occupation forces as they passed through the town’s entrance on Haifa Street with heavy gunfire and explosive devices.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 08-09-2024, bombed the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a barrage of Falaq rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance have, for the second time, bombarded the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a heavy barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, bombed the Shamir settlement with Katyusha rocket barrages.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 08-09-2024, targeted surveillance equipment at the Malikiyah site with an (FPV) attack drone, achieving a direct hit, leading to its destruction.

Hezbollah strikes 'Israel', retaliates for massacre The Islamic Resistance in #Lebanon said they had successfully struck Israeli Iron Dome batteries and Israeli assembly points. https://t.co/0SkdqWd6iF — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 8, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:15 PM on Sunday, 08-09-2024, targeted surveillance equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills, with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit and leading to its destruction.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 08-09-2024, launched an aerial attack, using a squadron of attack drones on the Ras Al-Naqoura naval site, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, hitting their targets with precision.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:25 PM on Sunday, 08-09-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at Abu Dajaj Heights with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, 08-09-2024, launched an aerial attack with squadrons of attack drones on the Zaoura artillery positions, targeting Iron Dome systems and the locations and positions of the enemy officers and soldiers, hitting them directly and causing them to fall between dead and wounded.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:35 PM on Sunday, 08-09-2024, targeted the Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

