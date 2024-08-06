Namers on Fire – Resistance Roundup – Day 305

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

News that the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza has reorganized its ranks is reflecting itself on the nature of the battles underway throughout the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Movement Hamas, announced on Tuesday that it had set up a tight ambush for the Israeli army in the Rafah area.

The Brigades said in a statement on its Telegram account that its fighters destroyed two Namer personnel carriers during the ambush and that it had targeted two Merkava tanks on George Street, east of Rafah.

The group added that its fighters monitored the landing of Israeli helicopters that evacuated the dead and wounded soldiers, noting that clashes were still continuing in the area.

More operations were carried out by Al-Qassam and other Resistance groups on all fronts. Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters ambushed a Zionist armored force in a tight operation… “Our fighters destroyed two Namer personnel carriers with a guerrilla action device and two Al-Yassin 105 shells. Following that, two Merkava tanks were targeted with a ground explosive device and an Al-Yassin 105 rocket on George Street near the Tabieen Mosque in eastern Rafah, southern Gaza. “Our fighters observed helicopter landings for evacuation, and the clashes are still ongoing at this moment. “Continuing the well-prepared ambush for the enemy vehicles on George Street in eastern Rafah, the Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist Merkava tank that arrived with the reinforcement force while it was retrieving a destroyed personnel carrier from the ambush site. “Al-Qassam Brigades bomb the enemy command headquarters in the Netzarim axis the 114 mm short-range Rajoom rocket system.

“Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier with a Qassam Ghoul rifle near the Swedish village west of Rafah city in the southern Strip. “Soon.. on Al-Mayadeen Channel, footage of Al-Qassam Brigades fighters executing a well-planned ambush targeting the invading enemy vehicles on George Street, east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded Asqalan, Sderot, Nir Am, and the settlements of the Gaza envelope in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our Palestinian people.

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 06-08-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Avivim settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:07 on Tuesday, 06-08-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers near the Birkat Risha site with Burkan missiles. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 06-08-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones targeting the Golani Brigade headquarters and the Egoz Unit 621 headquarters in the Shraga barracks north of occupied Akka, hitting their targets accurately and achieving confirmed hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 06-08-2024, ambushed it upon its arrival at the ambush point, and targeted it with guided missiles, hitting it directly, resulting in its destruction and causing its crew to fall between dead and injured. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, 06-08-2024, targeted the Marj site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 14:45 in the afternoon on Tuesday, 06-08-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)