The Injured Fighter – Resistance Roundup – Day 407

The injured youth walks amid the rubble, places the explosive device on the side of the Merkava tank and walks away.

The latest video by the Al-Qassam Brigades in northern Gaza must be bewildering for Israeli military analysts. After all, tens of thousands of their soldiers have been fighting in the small town of Jabaliya over the course of many weeks.

The video attests to the mass destruction inflicted by the Israeli army on the area, where civilians have been exterminated in their thousands. But it also speaks of an active battlefield, where Palestinian fighters are able to appear and disappear as they wish, striking Israeli tanks and other military vehicles as they have always done since the start of the war.

The video speaks for itself. The first scene, however, is the most noteworthy. It shows an injured young man, holding an explosive device in one hand.

“Despite my wounds, I carry my explosive and head towards the enemy, by the will of God, towards their tanks,” he said.

Then, he recites a poem (see below), which sums up the foundational discourse of the resistance in Gaza, and explains why the young man did what he did.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam fighters, in cooperation with the Ansar Brigades fighters, managed to snipe a zionist soldier south of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“WATCH: In coordination with Al-Ansar brigades, scenes from the sniping of one of the occupation soldiers south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the settlement of Sderot with a rocket barrage.

“Watch: Targeting enemy vehicles in the axes of penetration east and west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Translation Notes:

0:10- (Fighter) “Despite my wounds, I carry my explosive and head towards the enemy, by the will of Allah, towards their tanks.”

(Cameraman) “May our Lord bless you, Allah willing.”

(Fighter) “We will say, as our sheikh said, ‘Put my neck to the knife, burn my ribs, you will never be able to besiege my thoughts for a single hour or strip me of my faith and the light of my certainty. For the light is in my heart, and my heart is in the hands of my Lord, and my Lord is my supporter and helper. I will live holding on to the cord of my faith, and I will die smiling so that my religion may live.’”

0:40- Targeting a Merkava tank with a Guerrilla Action Device on Al-Ajarma street.

0:58- Guerrilla Action Device.

1:40- “Allah is the Greatest!”

1:48- Targeting a D9 bulldozer with a Yassin-105 shell after detonating the tank.

2:08- Targeting a D9 tank with a Yassin-105 shell on Al-Sikka street.

2:35- Targeting a troop carrier with a Yassin-105 shell on Al-Ajarma street.

3:02- “In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. And you did not throw when you threw, but it was Allah who threw. There is no victor but Allah.”

3:13- Targeting a Merkava tank with a Tandem shell east of Al-Saftawi junction west of Jabalia camp.

3:20- “There it is. Hit it, O lion. In the name of Allah.”

3:50- ‘It hit, it hit, pull out. Allah is the Greatest, and pride to the religion.’

3:57- Targeting a D9 bulldozer with a Yassin-105 shell near Shadia Abu Ghazaleh school west of Jabalia camp.

4:10- “Allah is the Greatest!”

4:32- Targeting a Merkava tank with a Yassin-105 shell near Al-Fakhoura school west of Jabalia camp.

5:05- A Mag machine gun captured after the fighters targeted the tank and boarded it, eliminating its crew.”

🚨🟢 Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:

—

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting Israeli vehicles in the axes of penetration east and west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

—

Translation Notes:

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the headquarters of the infantry battalion of the 769th Eastern Brigade at Ramim Barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted for the second time the headquarters of the infantry battalion of the 769th Eastern Brigade at Ramim Barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command) north of the occupied city of Akka, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the forces of the Israeli enemy army at the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade Command in the Ya’ra Barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance targeted the Stella Maris naval base (a strategic base for naval monitoring and surveillance on the northern coast) 35 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, northwest of Haifa, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 08:00 am, Saturday 16-11-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the headquarters of the special naval missions unit Shayetet 13 in the Atlit base, south of the occupied city of Haifa, and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces near a military checkpoint in the Avivim settlement and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Yir’on and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Avivim settlement with a rocket salvo.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Manara settlement, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces east of the town of Maroun al-Ras, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Doviv barracks, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Katzrin settlement, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces east of the town of Markaba, with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:00 pm today Saturday 16-11-2024, for the second time, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:00 pm today Saturday 16-11-2024, targeted a gathering of the forces of the Israeli enemy army in the Sasa settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 06:00 pm today Saturday 16-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 7:30 pm today Saturday 16-11-2024, targeted a gathering of the forces of the Israeli enemy army in the Ramim barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank on the eastern outskirts of the town of Shamaa, with a guided missile, which led to its burning and the deaths and injuries of its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Abad site and hit their targets accurately.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)