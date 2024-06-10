Gaza Genocide – Palestinians Killed, Injured amid Continued Israeli Assault

Scores of Palestinian citizens have been killed, and others injured, amid ongoing Israeli occupation aggression in the Gaza Strip, now on its 248th day.

Medical sources reported fatalities and various injuries resulting from Israeli artillery shelling in the areas of Oraiba, Khirbet Al-Adas, and Al-Hashash, located north of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Oraiba area, north of Rafah, experienced severe artillery shelling.

In the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, two citizens were killed, and several others injured, due to an airstrike on a house by Israeli occupation aircraft.

Israeli warplanes also launched airstrikes on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and the Abu al-Ajen area, concurrent with artillery shelling east of the city.

The Israeli navy fired dozens of shells toward the Gaza City shore, while occupation artillery targeted homes in Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of the city, and the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of the city.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,124 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,712 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)