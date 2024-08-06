GAZA LIVE BLOG: Major Ambush in Rafah | ‘Flying Object’ over Israel | Russia Steps in – Day 305

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that an Israeli armored force was ambushed east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli occupation army announced that its air defense systems succeeded in intercepting a suspicious ‘flying object’ launched from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee in northern Israel. According to the New York Times, Russia has begun delivering advanced radars and air defense equipment to Iran. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,624 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,469 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, August 6, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: Serious injuries in the explosion of a march in the Western Galilee.

ISRAEL HAYOM: Columns of smoke are rising from a military site in the gulf between Acre and Haifa.

The Lebanese Hezbollah targeted northern Nahariya, resulting in the injury of two people and damage to a car.

IRAQI SECURITY MEDIA: Ain al-Assad base was targeted with two missiles launched from Haditha.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sound non-stop in more than 20 locations in northern Israel.

LEBANESE FM: We are working to ensure that any response to Israel does not lead to a comprehensive war.

Tuesday, August 6, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 14: Rockets fell in open areas in the Ramim area of ​​the Upper Galilee before the sirens were activated.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers near the Birkat al-Risha site with Burkan missiles.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli tank that was present with the rescue force while towing a destroyed troop carrier east of Rafah.

KAN: The Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip witnessed an “unusual incident” when Palestinian fighters fired an RPG shell at Israeli army forces. The incident led to a decision to close the Kerem Shalom crossing.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Four people were killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Meifdoun in the south of the country.

Tuesday, August 6, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: An Israeli policewoman was injured in a stabbing attack at the Tunnel Checkpoint south of Jerusalem, and the alleged attacker was killed.

IRANIAN JUDICIARY SPOKESMAN: We have started investigations into the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and will reveal the results later. We did not arrest anyone in connection with Haniyeh’s assassination, and what is being circulated in the media is incorrect.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the vicinity of the town of Meifdoun in the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon.

Tuesday, August 6, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 5 Palestinians were recovered from the east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Ambulance crews retrieved the body of a Palestinian from the Saudi neighborhood west of Rafah city.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: An Israeli armored force was ambushed east of Rafah.

Tuesday, August 6, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

MAARIV POLL: 48% of Israelis support launching a preemptive strike against Iran and Hezbollah, while 34% of the participants expressed their belief that Israel should wait and respond only if it is attacked.

HAARETZ: A group of families of the kidnapped men blocked Ayalon Street in Tel Aviv and demanded an immediate exchange deal.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed a building used by Israeli occupation forces in the settlement of Avivim.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces targeted with artillery shelling Al-Magrafa, Al-Zahraa, the north of Al-Nuseirat camp, Al-Bureij, the west of Beit Lahia town, and the west of Rafah city in the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, August 6, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

MAHMOUD ABBAS: The Gaza Strip must return to the control of the legitimate Palestinian authorities, and Israeli plans for temporary control of the Strip are unacceptable.

The destruction caused by the Israeli occupation forces during the ongoing raid of the Jenin refugee camp.

Tuesday, August 6, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced that its air defense systems succeeded in intercepting a suspicious ‘flying object’ launched from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

WSJ (citing US officials): Since the end of the week, Iran has been observed moving missile launchers and conducting military exercises.

Tuesday, August 6, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, to warn of falling rockets.

Tuesday, August 6, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Meta has apologized for removing content from the Malaysian prime minister’s Facebook and Instagram accounts related to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Tuesday, August 6, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS (citing US official): The national security team informed US President Joe Biden that it is not clear when Iran is likely to launch an attack on Israel.

KAMALA HARRIS: “As we prepare to defend Israel against Iran and its terrorist proxies, we are also working to de-escalate tensions”.

Tuesday, August 6, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

NYT: Russia has begun delivering advanced radars and air defense equipment to Iran.

