A Single Hand Grenade – Resistance Roundup – Day 304

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Many Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded in the Gaza Strip today, according to Palestinian Resistance sources, but also Israeli media.

Earlier in the day, Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it had carried out a “complex ambush in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah city,” where Qassam fighters were able to “target four Zionist Merkava tanks with 105 Yassin shells and an M113 armored personnel carrier with a suicide bomb and a 105 Yassin shell.”

For its part, Yedioth Ahronoth said that “the seven soldiers who were injured in Rafah today were hit by a hand grenade after a resistance fighter managed to infiltrate their surroundings.”

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters detonated an anti-personnel device against a Zionist force fortified inside a building, causing them to fall between killed or wounded. Clashes are still continuing with the forces penetrating east of the Farahin area, east of the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters detonated two anti-personnel and anti-vehicle explosive devices on an engineering force in the Zalata area, killing and wounding them, east of the city of Rafah in the southern Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to directly engage a Zionist infantry force of 9 soldiers at point-blank range, causing them to be killed and wounded, east of Al-Farahin area, east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

🚨🚨🚨Breaking : Al Qassam Brigades' Sniper eliminating a paedo in Tal-Al-Sultan, Gaza.

Headshot🤯 !!! pic.twitter.com/X4DvlaVSNx — Alice 🇷🇺 🇵🇸 (@alice_zez) August 4, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Al-Farahin area, east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters detonate an anti-personnel Ra’adiya explosive device on a Zionist infantry force next to an armored personnel carrier, killing and wounding them, in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate the entrance of a booby-trapped tunnel in a Zionist engineering force, causing its members to be killed and wounded in the Zalata area east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. “During a complex ambush in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah city, Al-Qassam fighters targeted four Zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells, as well as an M113 personnel carrier with a guerrilla explosive device and an Al-Yassin 105 shell. Our fighters observed the landing of helicopters for evacuation.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We simultaneously shelled positions of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles on the advance axes and around the Rafah crossing with a barrage of heavy mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their heroic and honorable resistance, the Islamic resistance carried out a number of operations against the sites and deployment of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Monday, 05-08-2024, as follows:

“Launching an aerial attack with a squadron of assault drones on the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in “Ayelet” Barracks, targeting the positions and settlements of its officers and soldiers, hitting directly and causing a number of casualties, in response to the attacks and assassinations carried out by the Israeli enemy in the towns of Al-Bazouriya, Deir Seryan, and Houla. At 8:15, targeting the Malikiyah site with an attack drone, hitting its targets accurately. At 10:05, targeting Ramim Barracks with artillery shells. At 12:40, targeting Zarit Barracks with artillery shells. At 12:50, targeting the Ras Al-Naqoura naval site with heavy artillery shells. At 18:05, targeting the Israeli enemy’s artillery positions in Khirbet Ma’ar with rocket weapons. At 19:00, targeting Zebdine Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells. Launching an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on Mount Neria base (a command post currently occupied by Golani forces), targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, hitting its targets accurately and causing confirmed casualties, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages, particularly the assassination carried out in the cemetery of the town of Mais Al-Jabal.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)