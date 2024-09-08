GAZA LIVE BLOG: Abu Obeida Issues Statement | Mass Rallies in Israel | War in the North is Coming – Day 338

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli Ambulance Service reported that three people succumbed to their wounds after being critically injured as a result of gunfire at the Allenby (Karameh) crossing with Jordan. The Israeli army radio reported that the Lebanese movement Hezbollah fired 100 rockets in 24 hours. The Deputy Director of Civil Defense in the Northern Governorate was killed in an Israeli bombardment of Jabaliya at dawn today. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,972 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,761 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, September 9, 02:30 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Armed clashes erupted between resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces in the Tulkarm refugee camp.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the Tulkarm refugee camp and bulldozers accompanying the occupation soldiers began bulldozing some of the camp’s roads.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Jordanians hold a symbolic funeral in central Amman for the Jordanian citizen who carried out yesterday’s shooting attack at Al-Karama crossing, which killed 3 Israeli soldiers.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Jordanians hold a symbolic funeral in central Amman for the Jordanian citizen who carried out yesterday's shooting attack at Al-Karama crossing, which killed 3 Israeli soldiers.

PETRA (Citing Jordan’s Interior Ministry): We are monitoring the situation of two Jordanian drivers still under investigation in Israel over the shooting incident on the King Hussein Bridge yesterday. Jordan’s state news agency reported that 106 trucks returned to Jordan after Israel released their drivers after briefly detaining them following the shooting.

SYRIAN MEDIA: About 15 Israeli raids so far on the central region. A large fire occurred in Hayr Abbas area of Hama countryside due to the Israeli aggression. Five were injured as a result of the Israeli shelling on Masyaf.

ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 12: Two rockets were detected fired at Ashkelon, one intercepted by air defenses and the other landed in the sea.

Monday, September 9, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombardment targeted a house on Al-Da’wa Street, north of Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he discussed with the commander of the US Central Command the operational and strategic situation in the region.

PRCS: We recovered the body of a Palestinian and 3 injured people after the occupation targeted a house in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, September 8, 11:00 pm (GMT+2)

IRGC COMMANDER: “The Zionist entity is surrounded by Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, and the nightmare of our response keeps it waiting day and night.”

KAN: The Security Cabinet meeting has begun and will address issues including the escalation in the West Bank.

CHANNEL 12: Two rockets were fired towards Ashkelon, one of which was intercepted by air defenses and the other fell into the sea.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Two young men were injured by army gunfire south of Hebron after an attempted ramming.

ABU OBEIDA: We congratulate the heroic operation at Al-Karamah crossing.

Sunday, September 8, 9:30 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Netanyahu’s insistence on the Philadelphi axis shuffled the cards in the negotiations.

Sunday, September 8, 9:00 pm (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The land border crossings with Jordan will reopen tomorrow morning.

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked the Iron Dome platforms and the locations of the Israeli occupation officers and soldiers in the Zaoura military base in northern Israel with drones, killing and wounding them.

KAN (citing Israeli security source): Failure to conclude a deal will lead to war in the north.

AXIOS (citing US official): Biden wants to keep up pressure to reach an agreement.

Sunday, September 8, 8:00 pm (GMT+2)

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Three people were slightly injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khirbet Selem in southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several border towns in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, due to suspected infiltration of a drone.

Sunday, September 8, 7:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone raided the town of Khirbet Selem in southern Lebanon.

Sunday, September 8, 6:00 pm (GMT+2)

WALLA: Israeli air defenses intercepted a suspicious aerial object in the Malkiya area in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman and her daughter were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Manara neighborhood, southeast of Khan Yunis.

WSJ (citing Israeli official): The Israeli army has not made special arrangements on the border with Jordan since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7.

Israeli occupation forces abuse Jordanian truck drivers working at the Karama border crossing on the Palestine-Jordan border following the deadly shooting operation at the crossing.

GALLANT: We will increase our measures in the West Bank in the face of Iran’s attempts to spread terrorism

Sunday, September 8, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: Five rockets fell in an open area in the town of Zar’it in Western Galilee, northern Israel, without causing any injuries.

CHANNEL 12: The military campaign in Lebanon is approaching, although its timing has not yet been determined.

NETANYAHU: We are fighting against the Iranian axis of evil, and our priority is to do everything in our power to prevent Iran from possessing nuclear weapons. If we had not acted over the years, Iran would have had a nuclear weapon long ago.

CIVIL DEFENSE AUTHORITY IN GAZA: The Deputy Director of Civil Defense in the Northern Governorate was killed in an Israeli bombardment of Jabaliya at dawn today.

Sunday, September 8, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

GANTZ: We need a comprehensive investigation into the Allenby Crossing attack.

KAN: The perpetrator of the shooting at the Allenby Crossing was a Jordanian citizen named Maher Al-Jazi.

Sunday, September 8, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers on the Abu Dajaj hill, confirming a direct hit.

MAARIV (citing Netanyahu): The prime minister has instructed the army and all security forces to prepare for a change in the situation in the north, without giving further details.

EHUD BARAK: Israel is stumbling without a strategy or a plan of action in the Gaza Strip. Israel is closer to defeat than to complete victory.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 40,972 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,761 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 40,972 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,761 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: 69% of children in the Gaza Strip (from one day old to 10 years old) received the first dose of the polio vaccine, 7 days after the launch of the first round of the vaccination campaign.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the heights of Jabal al-Rayhan in southern Lebanon.

Sunday, September 8, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters attacked the Ras al-Naqoura site with drones, in response to the targeting of medical crews in the town of Frun in southern Lebanon.

HAMAS: The heroic Karameh crossing operation is a response to the crimes of the occupation.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli shelling targeted the Tabbaa residential tower in the center of Gaza City.

YESHA SETTLEMENT COUNCIL: We demand that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government wage war in the West Bank as well as in Gaza and take care of the neglected border with Jordan.

BEN-GVIR: The war we are waging is not only against Gaza and Hezbollah, but also in the West Bank.

ISRAELI ARMY: The head of the Central Command, the commander of the Jordan Valley Brigade and other commanders were arriving at the Allenby Crossing to assess the situation.

Sunday, September 8, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli authorities announced the closure of land crossings with Jordan.

NETANYAHU: This is a difficult day and we are surrounded by a deadly ideology led by the Iranian axis of evil.

Sunday, September 8, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army imposed a security cordon on the city of Jericho following the shooting attack at the Allenby crossing.

KAN: The head of the Jordan Valley Council is calling for the application of Israeli sovereignty over the area after the Allenby Bridge operation.

JORDANIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY: Official authorities are investigating the shooting incident that took place on the other side of the King Hussein Bridge.

JORDANIAN SECURY FORCE to Al-Jazeera: The King Hussein Bridge (Karameh), has been closed in both directions until further notice.

ISRAELI ARMY: We killed the perpetrator of the shooting attack at the Allenby crossing on the border with Jordan. The perpetrator of the operation came from Jordan in a truck and opened fire on the forces guarding the Allenby crossing.

Sunday, September 8, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: The three Israelis critically wounded at the Allenby Crossing succumbed to their wounds.

ISRAELI ARMY: The perpetrator of the shooting attack at the Allenby Crossing (Karameh on the Palestinian side) was a Jordanian truck driver.

Sunday, September 8, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Three people were critically injured as a result of gunfire at the Allenby crossing with Jordan.

PRCS: We recovered the body of a Palestinian and 3 injured people after the occupation targeted a house in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

LAPID: The security establishment is warning about what is happening in the West Bank, and if the government ignores this, it will bear responsibility for any disaster that may occur.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: A large number of Israeli army officers are considering resigning.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in the Kerem Shalom area in the Gaza Strip.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The security establishment is saying that the situation in the West Bank is on the brink of a major explosion.

Sunday, September 8, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

SMOTRICH: I really want to get the detainees back, but I’m not prepared to commit mass suicide for it. My red lines are not just Philadelphia, withdrawing from the Netzarim corridor is terrible and dangerous.

ISRAELI RADIO: The Home Front Command decided, after assessing the security situation, to open schools in the non-evacuated towns in the Galilee.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the settlement of Kiryat Shmona twice with large volleys of rockets.

Sunday, September 8, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

CIVIL DEFENSE AUTHORITY IN GAZA: The Deputy Director of Civil Defense in the Northern Governorate was killed in an Israeli bombardment of Jabaliya at dawn today.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Hezbollah fired 100 rockets in 24 hours.

Sunday, September 8, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched raids targeting Gaza City.

Sunday, September 8, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in several towns in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, warning of rocket launches.

AL-JAZEERA: Gunfire was heard in the old city of Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank, after the occupation forces stormed the city.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: The three Israelis critically wounded at the Allenby Crossing succumbed to their wounds.

Sunday, September 8, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Al-Alami area in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, September 8, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: The family of the murdered prisoner, Carmel Gat, refused to receive Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he came to offer his condolences.

AL-JAZEERA: The Ansarallah in Yemen announced the downing of an American MQ-9 drone.

Sunday, September 8, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

WASHINGTON POST (citing US officials): US officials say they have indefinitely postponed presenting a final proposal to Hamas and Israel.

(The Palestine Chronicle)