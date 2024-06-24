GAZA LIVE BLOG: ‘Axis of Resistance Won’t Remain Silent’ | Health Workers Killed |100 Children Killed, Injured Every Day – Day 262

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Iranian army commander said that the Axis of Resistance will not remain silent in the face of any Israeli attack on Hezbollah and Lebanon. Two more health workers were killed in the Israeli bombing of the Al-Daraj Clinic in central Gaza, including the director of the Ambulance and Emergency Department. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement that 100 children are killed or wounded in Gaza every day. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,598 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,032 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, June 24, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombarded with mortar shells the occupation soldiers and vehicles south of Rafah.

UNICEF: 100 children are killed or injured every day in Gaza.

GERMAN FM: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that she will go to Lebanon, noting that the situation on the border with Israel is more than worrying.

Monday, June 24, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN ARMY COMMANDER: The axis of resistance will not remain silent in the face of any Israeli attack on Hezbollah and Lebanon.

BORRELL: The danger is increasing every day from the extension of the Gaza war to Lebanon.

A Palestinian man expresses his resilience and his willingness to remain on his land while standing amid the rubble of Al-Shati Refugee Camp.

Monday, June 24, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

SAVE THE CHILDREN: About 21,000 children are missing in Gaza.

UKMTO: The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority said it received a report of an incident 246 nautical miles southeast of Nishtun, Yemen.

CHANNEL 12: The Biden administration confirms continuing to provide full support to Israel.

Monday, June 24, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

HAARETZ: The Israeli Supreme Court orders the authorities to clarify the conditions of detention of Gaza Strip prisoners in the Sde Teman detention center.

ISRAELI ARMY: Two reserve soldiers were injured in a bombing from southern Lebanon on the town of Metulla

ISRAELI RETIRED GENERAL YISRAEL ZIV (to Channel 12): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war goals are no longer understood. The right decision is to stop the war in Gaza.

Monday, June 24, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The Ansarallah targeted the Trans World Navigator ship in a suspected drone attack. The ship reported minor injuries and minor damage following the attack, but it continued on its way.

Israeli forces re-arrested Sheikh Dr. Azzam Salhab from the city of Al Khalil (Hebron), only two weeks after his release. Sheikh Dr. Azzam Salhab is an elected MP who had a drastic change in his appearance after he was detained on October 12 of last year.

Monday, June 24, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN TRIBAL COMMISSIONER IN GAZA: Just as we foiled the occupation’s plans during the past nine months, we will also foil what Netanyahu is planning. The Palestinian tribes refused to be an alternative to any Palestinian political party ruling the Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: We mourn with great pride our martyr Hani Al-Jaafrawi, Director of Ambulance and Emergency. We renew our demands on the international community and its international and human rights institutions to stop Israeli aggression.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Netanyahu’s statements contradict his mandate to the negotiating team to finally stop the war.

Monday, June 24, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: The government is discussing the possibility of establishing military rule in northern Gaza.

