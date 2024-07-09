GAZA LIVE BLOG: Concerns about Ammunitions | Ben-Gvir Secretly Joined War Council | Baptist Hospital Forced to Close – Day 277

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported that the Ministry of Defense and the army are concerned that several countries have stopped selling ammunition and various materials to Israel. According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), Netanyahu secretly approved Itamar Ben Gvir joining the security cabinet to manage the war. The Israeli army forced the medical staff to close the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after its surroundings came under heavy fire from drones. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,098 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,705 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, July 9, 1:15 pm (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We intercepted one rocket that was launched from the Rafah area.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted with Al-Yassin-105 shells 4 Israeli Merkava tanks of the occupation on Baghdad Street in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA:

Seven children were killed and others were injured after an Israeli drone targeted Palestinians in Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Palestinian groups fired rockets towards the settlements surrounding Gaza. Three people were killed and others were wounded as a result of Israeli shelling on Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 340 settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank have been recorded since the beginning of 2024.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Israeli occupation has prevented the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip for 64 days. The occupation’s ban on aid threatens to increase the number of starvation deaths, especially among children.

PRCS (The Palestine Red Crescent): All medical points and emergency clinics in the Gaza Strip are out of service.

HAARETZ (Citing Israeli sources): An agreement on the swap deal is possible, but it will come at the cost of the collapse of the government coalition. The problem for Netanyahu is that he will not have a government if he reaches an agreement.

AL-AQSA TV: A number of Palestinians were killed and injured after Israeli warplanes targeted a gathering of citizens on Al-Maghrabi Street in Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Tuesday, July 9, 10:00 am (Gmt+2)

CALCALIST: The Ministry of Defense and the army are concerned that several countries have stopped selling ammunition and various materials to Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in several areas of the Upper Galilee.

LAPID: Netanyahu has lost control of the war, foreign relations and his government.

UKMTO: The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported receiving a report of an incident 180 nautical miles east of Nashatoon in Yemen.

Tuesday, July 9, 09:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the bombing of a house in the new camp in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip has risen to seven.

CHANNEL 7: the army intends to recruit 4,800 Haredi Jews next year.

KAN: The government secretary will soon provide the State Comptroller with new documents regarding the October 7 failures.

KAN: Netanyahu secretly approved Ben Gvir joining the security cabinet to manage the war. The cabinet sometimes meets informally and Netanyahu has asked that nothing be published about Ben-Gvir’s inclusion.

WALLA: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may soon make a decision regarding the future of Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, as investigations into the army are nearing completion.

Tuesday, July 9, 08:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation helicopters are firing on the southern neighborhoods of Gaza City.

Tuesday, July 9, 07:00 am (Gmt+2)

KAN: Israel is preparing to abandon the Philadelphi corridor in order to recover the kidnapped soldiers.

Tuesday, July 9, 06:00 am (Gmt+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: 3 dead and 3 wounded were recovered as a result of Israeli shelling of the Lababidi area north of Gaza City.

Tuesday, July 9, 05:00 am (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: We intercepted a suspicious air target approaching southern Israel.

Tuesday, July 9, 02:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Several people were killed and others were injured when the occupation aircraft targeted a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-AHLI BAPTIST HOSPITAL: The Israeli army forced us to close the hospital after its surroundings came under heavy fire from drones.

Tuesday, July 9, 01:00 am (Gmt+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli army attacked the northern Gaza Strip with force in order to force Hamas to submit and make more concessions during the negotiations, but Hamas responded with deadly operations in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Dozens of displaced people from Gaza City arrived in the center of the Strip after being interrogated at the Israeli Netzarim military checkpoint.

ISRAELI ARMY: The air force bombed a number of militants in the buildings of a school in the Nuseirat area in the Gaza Strip at midnight.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: We warn our people of the occupation’s calls to move from Gaza City to the south. Calls for displacement aim to lure our people into death traps, killings and field executions.

Tuesday, July 9, 12:00 am (Gmt+2)

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: We warn our people of the occupation’s calls to move from Gaza City to the south.

CHANNEL 14: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Israeli spokesman Daniel Hagari in a closed session following his statements that Hamas will remain in Gaza even in 5 years.

(The Palestine Chronicle)