Recognizing Palestine – Mélenchon’s Victory Signals Shift Toward Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a leading figure in the left-wing New People’s Front alliance, has reaffirmed his pledge to recognize the State of Palestine following his coalition’s victory in the recent French general election.

The early election in France, initiated by President Emmanuel Macron, concluded with the New Popular Front securing the most parliamentary seats.

In the second round of voting, the New Popular Front, a coalition of four left-wing parties, emerged as the dominant force with 178 deputies. The largest party within the alliance, France Insoumise (France Unbowed), is led by Mélenchon.

Celebrating their victory, Mélenchon expressed their readiness to form a government, declaring: “We will have a prime minister from the New Popular Front.”

He emphasized the potential for making significant decisions “by decree” on both national and international matters, with the recognition of the State of Palestine being a priority action “as quickly as possible.”

During the second round, the leftists and Macron’s supporters cooperated informally against the far-right. Despite this, no alliance achieved the absolute majority required to form a government independently.

Macron’s alliance secured 150 seats, while the far-right National Rally alliance obtained 125 seats. The absence of an absolute majority, defined as 289 deputies, necessitates collaboration among various political factions to establish a new government.

The formation of this government will depend on the New Popular Front’s ability to forge a coalition with centrist parties while avoiding internal division.

Recognizing the State of Palestine was a central promise of the New Popular Front’s campaign, reflecting their stance on international issues and commitment to altering French foreign policy.

The election results signify a substantial shift in the French political landscape, with the left-wing alliance positioned to significantly influence the country’s future direction.

‘Leave France’

In response to the left-wing’s success, former Israeli minister Avigdor Lieberman urged French Jews to migrate to Israel.

Lieberman, leader of the opposition Yisrael Beytenu Party, called the French leftist alliance the “radical left.”

“I call on the French Jews to leave France and immigrate to the State of Israel. No time,” Lieberman, a former defense minister, said on X.

🇮🇱🚨 Avigdor Lieberman In a call to the French Jews after the election results, said: I asked the French Jews to simply leave there and immigrate to the country of Scotland. We have never seen a complete party whose slogan is anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel pic.twitter.com/rJMJ5T2mX4 — ResistanceTrench (@Trenchmates) July 8, 2024

He criticized Jean-Luc Mélenchon, stating that he “became famous with quite a few statements against Jews and the State of Israel.”

The Israeli government has not commented on the French election results. According to Israeli data, approximately 440,000 Jews reside in France.

(PC, Anadolu)